Christmas is still a few months away, but Roseville city officials have planned a splurge of upgrades at low cost to taxpayers.

A municipal facilities bond proposal will go before voters Nov. 7 that officials say will finance critically needed repairs and allow the city to match the offerings of neighboring communities.

But according to City Manager Ryan Monroe, the best part is that the proposal would result in lower taxes than those currently levied.

“Roseville is an older community that was primarily built 50 years ago,” Monroe said. “This proposal will be a good thing for residents as it will allow us to refurbish some of our facilities and plan for the future at no additional cost to citizens.”

If approved, the $20 million, 30-year bond would pay for:

Repairs to both fire stations on Common and Farazo streets.

public library improvements

Upgrade of the Department of Public Works, 39th District Court and other buildings

Improvements to city parks, including splash pads

Acquisition of land for future construction

According to Monroe, who also serves as the city’s police commissioner, the City Council has shown restraint in spending and not lived beyond its means as the city has worked its way out of the 2008–12 recession .

If Roseville voters approve a $20 million bond proposal in the Nov. 7 general election, several municipal buildings, including the public library, will receive a series of physical upgrades. (Mitch Hotts – The, Macomb Daily)

In terms of potential splash pads, three parks in Roseville – Huron, Veterans Memorial and Rotary – are under consideration as a host site.

“A splash pad for families and things like that are good for the community, so anytime you can reinvest in your community it’s good news,” Monroe said.

Roseville Fire Fighters Union Local 1614 “supports a plan to allow our city to fund much-needed repairs and upgrades to many of your city’s buildings.”

“Both Roseville fire stations are in need of serious repairs and upgrades,” union officials said in a social media post. “Station 1, located on Common Road, requires a new roof and several internal upgrades which are long pending. Station 2 needs foundation repairs to protect the building from getting inked. Due to the southern part of our station sinking into the ground, there have been huge cracks on the internal walls of our station.”

According to John Walters, the city’s finance director, the bond will replace the existing Chapter 2 millage for stormwater repairs passed 30 years ago.

The new proposed bond, if passed, would average .744 mills per $1,000 of taxable value per year. The previous Chapter 20 millage was 1.0 mill per $1,000 of taxable value per year. According to city officials, while the new bond will still tax residents, the tax rate will be lower than a Chapter 20 bond.

For example, a family with a home valued at $125,000 and a taxable value of $62,500 would pay approximately $45 per year under a municipal facility bond. This is $19 less than what the same family was paid under a Chapter 20 bond, which was $64.

Meanwhile, three outgoing council members are unopposed as they are running for re-election.

Katharine Hoff, Kurmel Knox and Colleen McCartney will each serve a 4-year term.

