Rosenberg: The 'Great Unwinding' – why Bonds will have more fun

breadcrumb trail link

All roads lead to bonds rather than stocks, and in the equity market, sectors that benefit from deflation, low interest rates

Published Nov 21, 2023 • 3 min read

Real estate is a big outperformer in deflationary environments. Photo Peter J. By Thompson/Financial Post

article content

By Marius Jongstra, Rosenberg Research & Associates

The deflationary trend is quite clear in the official Consumer Price Index data and our proprietary work strongly suggests that this “great relief” will continue for at least the next year.

article content

So, how should investors position themselves? We looked at 50 years of data and found that all paths lead to bonds over stocks and within the equity market, there is a sector orientation towards sectors that benefit from deflation and low interest rates.

Advertisement 2

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This content is reserved for subscribers only

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles by Barbara Schecter, Jo O’Connor, Gabriel Friedman, Victoria Wells and others.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada from one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Subscribe to unlock more articles

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles by Barbara Schecter, Jo O’Connor, Gabriel Friedman, Victoria Wells and others.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada from one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Register to unlock more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

article content

We went back to all deflationary cycles over the past five decades to assess how different asset classes perform in a deflationary environment. Our results are shown in the accompanying table, presented on an average basis with percentage changes reported point by point (non-annual).

The stock market generally leans towards defensive and rate-sensitive segments. In fact, real estate (17 percent), utilities (13 percent) and communication services (12 percent) are the big outperformers.

article content

There are two reasons for this: they traditionally have heavy debt loads and benefit from the falling interest rates (more on this later) that accompany slow inflation. Furthermore, they are defensive in nature, towards which investors are attracted due to the lack of a pro-cyclical macro environment associated with downward pressure on prices.

To the latter point, we can also add consumer staples (15 percent) and health care (10 percent). Financials, which are also linked to the rate cycle, do not see as much growth as other rate sensitives, which is why these long deflationary cycles occur – slowing demand – acting as an overhang (ability to repay debt). Does).

investor

Canada’s best source for investment news, analysis and insight.

By signing up you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Thanks for signing up!

A welcome email is about to arrive. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Investor will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem signing you up. Please try again

article content

Advertisement 3

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

It is clear that investors want to focus on defensive/rate-sensitive names rather than cyclicals, with energy, materials and industrials sectors being the big outperformers. Where things get interesting is on the fixed income front. Treasuries get a huge boost, rates fall across the curve and, surprisingly, durations are the star performers. The average total returns on 10-year (11 percent) and 30-year (16 percent) T-notes outperformed S&P 500 comparables (nine percent).

If we focus on periods when the Fed cuts rates, resulting in a “sharp rise” in the yield curve, excluding parallel shifts, this outperformance increases even further (15% for the 10th year). percent and 19 percent for the 30th year), compared to the S&P 500’s total return of eight percent). Add low volatility, and it looks even more attractive on a risk-adjusted basis.

For investors who want to take on risk, corporate credit (high yield at eight percent; investment grade at 10 percent) keeps up with equities during these deflationary periods, meaning investors have access to the same (or in the case of investment grade) You can get even better returns. , but in a better part of the capital structure.

Advertisement 4

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Finally, West Texas Intermediate crude (minus 31 percent) and copper (minus nine percent) underperformed the broader Commodity Research Bureau index (minus 11 percent), leading the way. Intuitively, this makes sense, given that falling prices of basic materials is often a big driver behind deflation.

The performance of gold is quite interesting, coming in at 0.5 percent in our analysis, but we note that this is overshadowed by its poor performance over the period 1980 to 2001 – the average in the deflation period since then has increased to about 2.5 percent.

The US dollar also appreciates, and although it may seem counterintuitive, it makes sense because many of these episodes involve sharp weakness in the economy that brings with it a flight to safety and liquidity.

Related Stories

Canada’s dangerous mortgage math means crisis is looming Canada can’t count to a million and it’s undermining what policymakers need Get ready, the Fed has reason to pause

Overall, we believe there is still room for more in the disinflationary process and we can expect this story to continue next year. For investors, if the past is foresight, portfolio considerations can be boiled down to four simple themes: i) fixed income on equity; ii) Treasuries on credit (long term); iii) Credit on equity; and iv) defensive/rate-sensitive stocks on cyclicals.

Marius Jongstra is vice president, market strategy at Rosenberg Research & Associates Inc., an independent research firm founded by David Rosenberg. To get more insight and analysis from David Rosenberg, you can sign up for a one-month free trial on the Rosenberg Research website.

article content

Share this article on your social networks

notes

Source: www.bing.com