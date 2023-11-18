Rosemary’s Babies Company, the leading teen parent support organization in Cincinnati, offers ‘first look’ at new resource center

“First look” at the new Holloway House and Resource Center on Saturday.

UPDATED: 1:46 PM EST November 18, 2023

When it formally opens in the spring of 2024, the Holloway House and Resource Center will be a managed site for teen parent families. The new 6,900 square foot facility will house all of Rosemary’s Babies Company’s existing operations, providing business and educational resources. and providing supportive housing for teen mothers and their children; Additionally, a state-of-the-art technology laboratory will serve both teen families and the community. RBC’s Supportive Housing will be a highly integrated system of living arrangements and professional case management services that provides foster care to teens, mothers and fathers ages 9 through 12. 19, a safe place to live, 24-hour access to caring adults, and connections to community resources that offer shared responsibility plans. On Saturday, RBC will host a “First Look” at the exciting renovation of this historic property, which was designed by renowned Cincinnati architect Samuel Hannaford and was built in 1907. This invitation-only event is a thank you to those donors and partners who have generously contributed to bring to life the vision to change attitudes for families in Greater Cincinnati. One such donor is Dr. Cheryl-Polot Williamson, who in 2020, has committed to giving $5,000 every 5 months for 5 years. promised and will be honored with the dedication of the Polot-Williamson Media Gallery. Dr. Polot-Williamson is a women’s entrepreneurship expert, public speaker, author and mindset coach who has helped bring over 500 women into entrepreneurship and has helped more than 4,500 women in need through philanthropic efforts. The event will begin at 12 noon on Saturday at the Holloway House & Resource Center, located at 3864 Reading Road.

