Rosalynn Carter is leaving a legacy behind in efforts to improve US mental health care

Former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter, died last weekend at the age of 96. She was a champion of mental health awareness and treatment. Nearly five decades ago, she started her campaign to remove the stigma of mental health, put it on par with physical health, and see people suffering from mental illness as full members of society. Carter cleared the way for reform. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve her goals. Mental health is not prioritized by state and federal budgets or insurance companies. To fulfill its mission the society will have to invest required resources.

Rosalynn Carter’s mental health advocacy began in the mid-1970s when her husband was governor of Georgia. She was a member of the Governor’s Commission to Improve Services for the Mentally and Emotionally Handicapped.

After Jimmy Carter was elected president, Rosalynn became honorary chair of the President’s Commission on Mental Health in 1977. This commission pushed for systemic changes in mental health care at the local, state, and federal levels.

In October 1980, Congress passed the Mental Health System Act, which targeted the unmet needs of categories of people who were often ignored, including minorities, children, the elderly, the poor, and people living in rural America.

Following the end of her husband’s presidency, Carter continued his leadership through the Carter Center, which she and Jimmy Carter founded in 1982. For several decades he organized annual seminars and forums dedicated to finding viable solutions to multifaceted problems in mental health. She has written books on the subject, testified in Congress, and founded the Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism and the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. The institute addresses an oft-forgotten group, those who care for people suffering from mental illnesses, including depression, schizophrenia, bipolar, substance abuse, generalized anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

Raising awareness of mental health issues and clarifying what needs to be done is the beginning of a process and roadmap to address the problems. Here, Rosalynn Carter played an important role as a pioneer. She leaves behind an extremely valuable legacy.

But there is currently a serious lack of funding at the state and local levels to meet the growing demand for mental health services. Society does not do enough to finance mental health research, provide adequate resources to overcome the shortage of inpatient beds, pay healthcare providers adequately, build infrastructure, and cover medical costs for patients. doing.

To put it bluntly, according to the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, mental health services in the US are woefully inadequate, despite more than half of Americans (56%) seeking help. Limited options and long wait times are the norm for patients, especially with regard to psychological therapy, but there is also critical care when patients experience crisis episodes. There are many cost and insurance coverage barriers, along with the fact that physical health is still better insured than mental health.

And as is evident throughout the American health care system, vast disparities in access persist. Differences in access to mental health care depend on a person’s ability to pay or where they live. Individuals living in rural areas and who have fewer resources are less likely to receive adequately accessible mental health services.

There is also a lack of consistent messaging from public health officials about where to get appropriate treatment.

More than a fifth of American adults experienced a mental illness in 2020, which is about 53 million people. And 5.6% of American adults, or 14 million people, suffered from a “serious mental illness” in 2020.

Psychiatric hospitalization is a treatment option of last resort for individuals with acute or chronic serious mental illness who require intensive inpatient care. However, beds are in short supply.

The number of psychiatric beds per 100,000 people in the US ranks 29th among all 38 countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

What’s happening in Massachusetts is representative of the situation across the country. More than 350 beds in psychiatric facilities were eliminated in 2020 and 2021 due to staffing shortages in the state’s behavioral health system.

In the worst case, not being able to access care can lead to suicide. Provisional data for 2022 shows a record high of 49,369 suicide deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The system is bad from top to bottom. There is no adequate physical base—the resources necessary to construct appropriate facilities and buildings—to accommodate the increasing number of mental health patients.

There are misconceptions regarding mental health. Nearly a quarter of Americans still do not consider mental health to be as important as physical health. Given this attitude, despite the heavy disease burden, society appears willing to spend disproportionately more on somatic illness than mental illness. And so, there are shortcomings everywhere, from a lack of dollars for research – mental health does not get as much public funding as somatic diseases – to low treatment coverage.

Legislators have attempted to address some of the shortcomings of insurance coverage. For example, prescription drug coverage for mental health has improved over the past decade, at least in some insurance markets. For example, in Medicare, anti-depressants and anti-psychotics are included in six so-called “protected drug classes”, meaning that “all or substantially all” drugs in those therapeutic categories are covered under Medicare Part D ( Outpatient). ) schemes. Additionally, the Affordable Care Act provided for the expansion of mental health care coverage when it was enacted in 2013. Specifically, the law requires that most individual and small employer health insurance plans, including all plans offered through the ACA exchanges, reimburse a fairly broad assortment of mental health care and substance abuse services.

However, a large segment of the commercial insurance sector is not subject to the ACA regulatory guardrails. Additionally, legislative measures and regulations often do not extend to guaranteed coverage of psychotherapy: for example, cognitive behavioral therapy. In many cases, CBT is used in combination with pharmacotherapy. Yet insurers in the public and private sectors often cover only the latter, not the former, or only on a very limited basis.

Furthermore, psychiatry reimbursement rates for healthcare providers have been stagnant or in decline for several decades, which is extraordinary in light of the growing mental health crisis during this period.

Rosalynn Carter led the way in finding solutions to our mental health crisis. She was a driving force for change throughout her public service career. Yet, while awareness of mental health and the significant burdens arising from mental illness is improving, society will need to devote more resources to achieve the goal they have set.