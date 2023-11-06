Rory McIlroy's interview with TGL owner reveals clues about PGA Tour's future

By: James Colgan November 6, 2023

Rory McIlroy and Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner appeared on CNBC from Fenway Park on Monday in matching sweaters.

getty images

If you were watching CNBC around noon ET on Monday, the image may have surprised you: There, on either side of the screen, was depicted the possible future of the PGA Tour.

On the left was Rory McIlroy, four-time major champion and the de facto voice of the PGA Tour, with watchful eyes and a warm smile. On the right was McIlroy’s business partner, Tom Werner, Red Sox owner and chairman and founder of Fenway Sports Group, wearing the same frog-logo knit sweater as his professional golf counterpart.

Officially, both men were on CNBC to discuss TGL, McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ technical Tuesday night discussion of its partnership with the golf league, which will soon include many of the biggest faces on the PGA Tour. Werner remains financially vested in the league as the principal owner of Boston Common Golf, the league’s New England-based franchise. On Monday, the BCL held its team launch presser, bringing in the team owner (Werner) for a brief spot with its star player (McIlroy). halftime report from fenway park,

However, the pair’s shared airtime was much more interesting than a promotional carwash. Monday may have been the first time that Werner and McIlroy have appeared together publicly in an official capacity, but it is not the first time their names have been linked in recent weeks.

In brief: In June, the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund entered into a “framework agreement” that created a new for-profit entity – PGA Tour Enterprises – to allow outside investment into the Tour. In the proposed agreement, the PIF would inject billions of dollars into the Tour in exchange for certain commercial interests such as media rights and sponsorships. In response to antitrust concerns, among other issues, the PIF and the Tour have reportedly slowed negotiations significantly, while the Tour reportedly offered multi-billion dollar PGA Tour Enterprises to a series of big-name bidders. Started investment shopping.

Werner’s primary employer, sports business goliath Fenway Sports Group, has been heavily involved in talks related to potentially taking a private equity stake in the PGA Tour – rumors that have only heated up in recent days. McIlroy, on the other hand, is one of six player directors on the Tour’s policy board, who will likely be tasked with approving a potential big-name investor to shore up the Tour’s finances.

Even though the appearance was for a different venture, it didn’t take much dot-connecting to see a larger theme in the pair’s arrival on CNBC — a link that CNBC host Scott Wapner pounced upon almost immediately in a question to Werner. .

“It has recently been reported that Fenway Sports Group recently made a major bid to invest in the PGA Tour,” Wapner said. “Can you actually confirm that that bid was placed by Fenway Sports and how much it was worth?”

Werner didn’t take the bait.

“We don’t like to talk about things that are hot right now,” he said. “Anything we can do to help Rory and the PGA [Tour]We are happy to support.

Wapner pressed on.

“Is there anything you can offer?”

Werner said cryptically, “We just want to lend our constructive support to any ideas that emerge.” “But it’s really up to the players what direction they want to go in.”

Sensing Werner’s displeasure at the way the question was asked, Wapner moved forward, shifting the conversation back to TGL. But the moment still proved crucial. Werner did not deny making an offer to the Tour, nor did he deny his involvement with McIlroy in formulating that offer. Add in the fact that the Fenway offer reportedly includes Mets owner Steve Cohen and Falcons owner Arthur Blank – coincidentally the highly influential owners of both the Atlanta and New York TGL teams – and suddenly it looks like there’s no room for negotiations for the future. There is a lot of overlap between the PGA Tour and the entertainment product being launched by two of its biggest stars. (A product, mind you, in which the PGA Tour has an equity stake.)

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen (left) and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank (right) are two of the billionaires with stakes in TGL – and have reported aspirations for more. getty images

Werner was right: it Is It’s up to the players to decide the future of the PGA Tour. It is too early to know how players would vote on any potential deal with a new investor, especially if the all-important dozen-person policy board would ratify any potential sale. There are rumored to be a handful of potential buyers – all big-name, big-money investors – who are bidding for the Tour stake; It wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of those rumored bidders emerge victorious.

But before entering negotiations for a stake in the future of pro golf, it certainly helps to count the two biggest voices on the policy board – Woods and McIlroy – among your current business partners. Werner’s team has that support, along with the goodwill of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who was a Fenway executive before joining the Tour.

,follow the money, This has proven to be a powerful principle in pro golf these past two years, and it could be useful again here. The bid for the future of the PGA Tour is still a long way from the finish line, but right now, of all places, the money is in TGL.

Neither Werner nor McIlroy addressed the issue on television screens across America Monday afternoon. But then again, they didn’t need to.

As he stood side by side and spoke in glowing terms about the future of golf, his sweater said it all.

