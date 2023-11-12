Roots Rising’s Pittsfield Farmers Market moved indoors in anticipation of cooler weather. local news

Finn Kaplan, 7, picks up a heavy stalk of Brussels sprouts to take home from the Holiday Brook Farm booth during the first indoor farmers market of the season in Pittsfield on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church.

PITTSFIELD — A cool, blustery wind blew across the empty First Street Common Saturday morning, a not-so-subtle reminder that winter is soon coming.

But at the southern end of The Common, inside Zion Lutheran Church, a touch of heat was still there.

Roots Rising was holding its first indoor Pittsfield Farmers Market of the season. Twenty vendors were spread out on the church floor selling locally grown food and related items such as homemade soap. According to Roots Rising Program Manager Lauren Piotrowski, the event was well attended, double the number of people who came to the first indoor market last year. Roots Rising has been organizing indoor farmers markets in Pittsfield since 2015.

A steady stream of customers flocked to the farmers, makers and crafters set up for the season’s first indoor farmers market at Zion Lutheran Church in Pittsfield on Saturday.

Food items aside, the only difference between this event and the outdoor farmers market held by Roots Rising at The Common during the summer was the attire of customers, which included T-shirts, heavy coats instead of shorts, long pants, and boots. And flip flops.

Baskets of mushrooms are for sale on Livingstone Mycology’s table during the first indoor farmers market of the season in Pittsfield at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday.

Potatoes and other fall crops are available at several booths set up around Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday for the first Pittsfield indoor farmers market of the season.

“We hold it in the winter because our customers still deserve access to fresh healthy, local food,” Piotrowski said. “Farmers are growing year-round. Our customers want the opportunity to eat locally and our vendors welcome the revenue stream.”

Pittsfield’s indoor farmers market also benefits customers who use SNAP benefits. Its Marketplace Matching program matches up to $30 of items customers purchased with SNAP benefits. People with SNAP benefits can also purchase items through the Massachusetts Healthy Incentive Program.

The produce on display is different from that offered at Roots Rising’s outdoor farmers market.

Dee’s Island Food Truck owner Dalvin Maynard serves breakfast sandwiches during the first indoor farmers market of the season in Pittsfield on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church.

“Yields change as the weather changes,” Piotrowski said. “In the winter you have more dark leafy vegetables, root vegetables, winter squash, things that can be grown in the winter.”

All of the fresh foods available at the indoor farmers market are grown within 50 miles of Pittsfield, Piotrowski said.

“Most of it evolved much closer to that,” he said. “Most of our farms are within five to 10 miles of Pittsfield.”

One of those local farms providing produce Saturday was Red Shirt Farms in Lanesboro. Jim Schultz, the farm’s owner, had plenty of root vegetables and related items on display Saturday, some of which he grows during the winter in his farm’s three greenhouses.

Bundles of purple and green kale stand at Abode Farms’ booth during the first indoor farmers market of the season in Pittsfield on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church.

“We’re all about food sovereignty,” Schultz said, “about people eating food grown by their neighbors and community in the region, so they’re not dependent on vegetables shipped in from California.”

Donna Denham of Pittsfield was one of those customers who noticed the difference between locally grown food at the farmers market and items brought in from elsewhere.

“The stuff here is heaven compared to the stuff we buy at a normal grocery store,” Denham said. “I hope it never goes away.”

Indoor farmers markets also provide a social outlet for those who don’t get to go outside when the weather is cold.

“Winter can be really isolating,” Piotrowski said. “The farmers market is a wonderful place for the community to come together. They can shop, meet their neighbors and hang out. It’s a community space where people can gather.”

“As far as interaction with the market goes, the market is both a social phenomenon and a lifesaver for me.” said Denham’s daughter, Eva Lacatena of Pittsfield. “I have a lot of anxiety in crowds, but it’s not as bad as it can be when I’m here.”

A stand filled with a variety of root vegetables such as carrots, radishes and turnips sits at Holiday Brook Farm’s booth during the first indoor farmers market of the season in Pittsfield on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church.

Tim LaPorte of Pittsfield, who uses SNAP benefits, said the indoor market allows his wife, Linda, to buy local honey during the winter. Laporte’s wife has allergies and he said local honey is better for her because it doesn’t contain as much pollen as store-bought brands.

Elite Kitchen, based in New Jersey, was visiting Pittsfield. On the advice of acquaintances, she joined the indoor market for the first time on Saturday.

“They said check it out,” she said. “It’s nice indoors.

Roots Rising, a nonprofit whose mission is to empower youth and build community through food and farming, will hold an indoor farmers market at the church once a month through April. All events will be held on the second Saturday of every month except December. The next month’s market takes place on December 2 to accommodate the annual holiday shindig, which takes place at the church on December 9.

