Roomba's latest robot vacuum is up to $400 off for Cyber ​​Monday

With a new owner on the way, iRobot is already getting into the Amazon discount game by lowering prices on its brand-new vacuums this Cyber ​​Monday. On Friday, it debuted its new budget and midrange lines, the Roomba Combo i5 Plus and Combo j5 Plus, and on Sunday, iRobot introduced a $400 reduction on its new top-of-the-line models, the j9 Plus and Combo j9 Plus of.

The Roomba J9 Plus is the company’s new flagship robot vacuum and is on sale for $599. Down to $899 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots. It comes with a self-empty dock and all the features of the Roomba J7, including AI-powered obstacle avoidance to avoid household clutter like cords, clothes, shoes, and pet poop, plus more than the previous top Suction power included. off-the-line j7. It also includes a choice of three vacuuming levels and a new feature called Dirt Detective that knows which rooms in your home are the dirtiest and cleans them first.

The J9 Plus is one of Roomba’s latest robot vacuums and features increased suction power, AI-obstacle avoidance mapping, and a self-emptying dock.

The Combo J9 Plus is the first Roomba that can refill its mop as well as empty its bin. It has a new SmartScrub feature that can move back and forth to clean floors more effectively.

This mopping Roomba is at its lowest price ever. It’s just as good as the j7 plus, on top of that it has the bonus of a retractable mop that can polish your hard floors while you vacuum. It’s great at avoiding obstacles, has good battery life, and even includes an auto-empty docking station. Read our review.

The Roomba Combo J9 Plus Mopping Edition is also on sale at Amazon, Lowe’s, and Wellbots for $999 ($400 off). This is the first Roomba that can refill its own mop reservoir as well as empty its own bin. Its redesigned self-empty/fill dock has a new look that’s also practical – its wooden top can function as a side table, and it has space for extra supplies for the robot. Unlike most other mopping robots, the combo j9 has a retractable mop that it can raise above its body when it needs to vacuum the carpet. Read my review of the combo j7 plus to see how it works.

The combo j9 adds a new mopping feature (also coming to the j7) called SmartScrub that moves the robot back and forth while mopping to simulate scrubbing. SmartScrub works with Dirt Detective to target rooms where it’s needed most, like kitchens and entryways.

I haven’t tested any of the new Roombas yet, and iRobot isn’t discounting its excellent j7 Plus model, which is my top pick for the best robot vacuum you can buy. It’s pretty hard to find anywhere right now, although Walmart has it for $685, $115 off.

However, the nearly identical combo J7 Plus, which adds a mop, is on sale for $699, down from $979. The main difference between the Combo J7 and the new J9 is that it doesn’t have the larger mop refill base, nor the new Dirt Detective feature; It also has less suction power. However, J7 is getting SmartScrub feature.

The Roomba Combo J7’s onboard water tank is small, so without the refill base you’ll have to fill it up every time you mop your floors. If this is a deal breaker for you, spend the extra $300, otherwise, save money and get the Combo J7.

The Roomba Combo i5 Plus is the company’s budget vacuum and mop robot with a self-emptying dock and room mapping features but no virtual keep-out zone.

The Combo J5 Plus is Roomba’s mid-range robot vacuum and mop combination device. It features a self-emptying dock and swappable modules for vacuuming or mopping.

The Roomba Combo i5 Plus ($349, down from $549 at Amazon, Target, and Wellbots) and the Combo J5 Plus ($499, down from $799.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots) are iRobot’s new budget and midrange bots that can vacuum and mop . And self-emptying. Both are on sale this week for about 40 percent off. If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, each can also be purchased without the self-emptying base. The combo i5 (robot only) is down to $229 from $349, and the combo j5 (robot only) is down to $348.99 from $549.99.

I haven’t tested these new bots yet, but as an upgrade from my top budget choice, the Roomba i3 Evo (which is hard to find right now), the Combo i5 Plus adds a swappable mopping bin and a sleek self-empty base Has gone. , It has mapping but no keep-out zones, so it’s best for hardwood floors—unlike higher-end combo models, it doesn’t raise its mop when it encounters carpet.

The new Roomba Combo J5 Plus is essentially the same robot as the i5, but with a sleeker look and more smarts. It allows keep-out zones and no-mop zones and has AI-powered interruption protection for the J7 and J9 lines, so it will avoid common household messes.

The i5 and j5 models use swappable compartments for mopping. Image: iRobot

My current pick for the best budget robot vacuum, the Roomba i3 Evo Plus, is on sale for $399.99 at Home Depot. It’s a great price for an excellent vacuum, but it has a larger base station than the i5 and no mopping option. If you want to mop with it, Amazon has a combo deal with the Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot for $568, down from $899.99 at Amazon.

This is a good price for two bots and is worth considering if you only have one floor/area you want to mop regularly, such as the kitchen or bathroom. The Braava Jet is a good mopping bot but it is very slow and can’t handle high revs. The i3 is an excellent budget vacuum; However, like the i5, it lacks a virtual keep-out zone.

All Roombas work with the iRobot app for scheduling and mapping and can be controlled by smart home platforms and voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

Updated Nov. 27, 11:35am ET: Updated to include details on the sale of the combo J7 Plus and i3 Evo.

Source: www.theverge.com