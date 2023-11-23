Ronin Crypto: Bulls are dominating the RON crypto price; What will happen next?

Ronin is a blockchain that uses the same technology as Ethereum to run games where players can earn money. The most famous game based on Ronin is Axie Infinity, a game where players collect and battle creatures called Axies. In July 2021, the first month of Axie’s move to Ronin, the game saw a massive increase in NFT trading, players, and battles.

Ronin was created by Sky Mavis, a game company started by Jeffrey Zierlin and Alexander Leonard Larson. Mr. Zierlin is a Yale graduate who has been working at Sky Mavis for four years. Mr. Larsen has been involved in blockchain since 2017 and co-founded Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity, as well as raising funding for the company.

A look at the technical charts of RON Crypto

Ronin Crypto (RON) price is gaining momentum and has broken above the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs, indicating bullishness. The crypto has tested the demand zone near $0.76076878 several times, found support and bounced back. Buyers have gained strength and are targeting the $1.00 level.

The chart structure shows volatility with the crypto facing rejection from the supply range at $0.86878700. The low near $0.76076878 served as a support area; The crypto bounced from there and entered a narrow range.

Furthermore, the crypto’s trajectory shows that beyond $1, the zone is bullish, and a rally could be seen. But, if further rejection occurs, the crypto will continue to trade in the overbought zone. Similarly, below $0.76076878, the bearishness may be extended.

At press time, Ronin Crypto was trading at $0.8157536 with a slight intraday gain of 3.39%, showing bullishness on the charts. Furthermore, the intraday trading volume is $.291 million. Ronin Crypto has a market cap of $220.998 billion.

Indicator analysis of Ronin crypto price in 1-D time frame

Source: Tradingview

Currently, Ronin Crypto (USD: RON) is trading above the 50 and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMA), which are supporting the price momentum.

However, if buying volume increases, the price may support the bullish momentum by making higher highs and new highs. Therefore, the price of Ronin is expected to move upwards giving a bullish view on the daily time frame chart.

The current value of RSI is 70.90 points. The 14 SMA is above the midline at 82.15 points which indicates that Ronin Crypto is in the bullish zone.

The MACD line at 0.07796451 and the signal line at 0.08156515 are above the zero line. A bearish crossover was seen in the MACD, indicating weakness in momentum.

Short-Time Horizon Analysis Ronin Crypto

Source: Trading View

On short-term time frame charts, Ronin crypto price is consolidating between the horizontal price bands of $0.76076878 and $0.86878700. Furthermore, the price traded above key EMAs, which shows strength in crypto MACD, indicating a consolidation phase for Ronin Crypto. The MACD line is flat above the signal line awaiting a crossover.

Summary

The chart structure shows volatility over the past few months, with the crypto facing rejection from the supply range. The current value of the RSI indicates that Ronin Crypto is in the bullish zone. The MACD line indicates weakness in the RON crypto price momentum.

technical level

Support level: $0.76076878.

Resistance level: $0.86878700.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not provide any financial, investment or other advice. The author or anyone mentioned in this article is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from investing or trading. Please do your own research before making any financial decisions

Stephen George is a crypto and blockchain enthusiast with a remarkable grasp of the markets and technology. With a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and an MBA in BFSI, he is a prolific technology writer at The Coin Republic. He is passionate about bringing one billion human populations to Web3. His philosophy is to write like “explain to a 6 year old”, so that a common man can learn the potential of this revolutionary technology and benefit from it.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com