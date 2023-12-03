Ronin Adds Binance Pay Support to Wallet After Success of 'Pixel' Game – Cryptosaurus

Summary

Cryptocurrency wallet Ronin announced support for Binance Pay, allowing users to import funds from Binance accounts directly into their wallet.

The feature also allows the automatic conversion of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum into Ronin ecosystem tokens like Axie Infinity’s AXS and SLP.

Binance Pay integration is currently only available for the Ronin mobile app.

Ronin developers announced on Friday that the Ronin cryptocurrency wallet has added a Binance Pay integration that allows users to import funds from Binance exchange accounts directly into their wallet.

According to the advertisement, the new feature allows mobile users to automatically convert cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum into Ronin Ecosystem tokens like AXS and Axie Infinity’s SLP. Ronin is an Ethereum sidechain built for cryptocurrency gaming.

Binance does not currently have the main Ronin token, RON, listed, so users will have to purchase it on a decentralized exchange (DEX). However, Binance does have SLP and AXS listed for users in some countries.

At the time of writing, Binance Pay integration is only available for the Ronin mobile app. Additionally, a quick test of the Ronin Wallet browser extension in Chrome in the US only shows OnRamp or Ronin Blockchain Bridge as options for depositing funds.

Ronin’s partnership with Binance Pay comes less than two weeks after the news that Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao would plead guilty to money laundering charges and resign from his position at the exchange. , Binance has already announced its new CEO, Richard Teng, and Binance users have withdrawn more than $1 billion from the exchange in the wake of its turmoil.

It’s also worth noting that Binance won’t be available to customers in the US for long, so Ronin’s Binance Pay integration comes primarily for the benefit of mobile users outside the US.

While Binance has seen users withdraw their funds, Ronin has seen a surge in activity and tripled its number of active users in early November. Interest in Pixel, a browser-based MMORPG that recently moved to the Ronin blockchain, has grown significantly in the past month.

Although Pixel has faced some challenges with bot users, the game has seen 1,300 transactions and nearly 2% of the total sales of the NFT land in daily unique active wallets, according to data from CryptoSlam, DrapRadar, and Ronin co-founder Jeffrey. million dollars, which trades in five to six figures. Jiho” Zierlin.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co

Source: cryptosaurus.tech