Ronaldo sued for $1 billion over Binance promotion – Arab Times – Kuwait News

This news has been read 85 times!

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo faces a billion-dollar class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related ‘non-fungible tokens’ or NFTs issued by troubled cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Portugal, December 2: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class-action lawsuit seeking a minimum of $1 billion from troubled cryptocurrency exchange Binance for his involvement in endorsing cryptocurrency-related non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Compensation has been demanded. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was “deceptive and unlawful,” steering investors toward risky and expensive investments.

The legal action claims that the evidence exposes Binance’s fraudulent activities, facilitated by the offering and selling of unregistered securities, in collaboration with influential organizations and celebrities, including Ronaldo. The lawsuit argues that Binance’s partnerships with high-profile celebrities played a role in attracting investors to unsecured investments.

Ronaldo’s NFT collection, “CR7”, launched in collaboration with Binance in November last year, featured animated figurines depicting iconic moments from the footballer’s life. The lawsuit argues that Ronaldo should have disclosed the amount paid by Binance for the partnership, citing US Securities and Exchange Commission rules.

Despite a 500% increase in online searches for “Binance” following the announcement of Ronaldo’s NFT, the lawsuit claims that Binance’s fraudulent activities, including operating as an unregistered securities exchange, came to light. Have come. Binance recently agreed to a $4 billion settlement and led to the resignation of its founder amid allegations of violating US securities laws.

This legal action against Ronaldo follows a trend where celebrities including Larry David and Tom Brady have faced lawsuits over their involvement in crypto promotion. Globally recognized athlete Ronaldo continues to promote Binance on his official platforms, with recent activity on social media indicating an ongoing collaboration with the cryptocurrency exchange.

This news has been read 85 times!

Source: www.arabtimesonline.com