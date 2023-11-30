Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class-action lawsuit over his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related “non-fungible tokens” or NFTs issued by embattled cryptocurrency exchange Binance to millions of his fans. $1 billion in damages are sought.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Ronaldo’s promotion of Binance was “deceptive and unlawful.” The plaintiffs claim that Binance’s partnership with high-profile figures like Ronaldo led them into expensive and unsafe investments.

The lawsuit alleges that as part of the marketing partnership, Ronaldo encouraged millions of his fans and supporters to invest with Binance, even though many of them were unfamiliar with the cryptocurrency or the platform. As a result of his endorsement, his fans were given the impression that investments were safe – such was the case for the plaintiff in the lawsuit, who purchased products sold on Binance after seeing Ronaldo’s endorsement, it claims.

Ultimately, they lost money, the lawsuit says.

“The evidence now shows that the Binance fraud was only able to reach such heights through unregistered securities offerings and sales, with the willingness and assistance of some of the most wealthy, powerful and recognized organizations and celebrities around the world – Like defendant Ronaldo,” the suit reads.

Representatives for Ronaldo declined to comment on Thursday. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not immediately respond to requests for statement from The Associated Press.

Ronaldo is not the first celebrity to be sued over his involvement in the crypto world. Last year, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen and comedian Larry David were among a star-studded list of investors accused of defrauding investors who lost money in the collapse of a cryptocurrency exchange.

The stars appeared in Super Bowl commercials and other promotions for FTX. The lawsuit argued that the celebrities’ status makes them guilty of promoting FTX’s failed business model.

Ronaldo launched his first NFT “CR7” collection with Binance in November last year, ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The NFTs — whose starting prices ranged from about $77 to $10,000 — included seven animated figurines depicting Ronaldo in iconic moments of his life, from a bicycle-kick goal to his childhood in Portugal.

Monday’s lawsuit says promotional efforts for Ronaldo’s Binance partnership were “incredibly successful” — alleging a 500% increase in online searches using the keyword “Binance” following the announcement of the soccer star’s NFT. The lawsuit claims that the collection’s premium tier NFTs sold out within the first week.

The lawsuit also alleges that Ronaldo should have disclosed how much Binance paid him for the partnership. The US Securities and Exchange Commission previously noted that federal law requires celebrities to publicly disclose how much they are being paid to promote securities, including crypto assets.

The brief boom of NFTs

NFTs are ordinary digital images with an attached edition number that have been added to a cryptocurrency blockchain, a process designed to make them “unique” collectibles. NFTs enjoyed a short-lived boom, but have since largely declined in value as the crypto industry has been hit by scams and market downturns.

Over the summer, Binance was accused of operating as an unregistered securities exchange and violating multiple US securities laws in a lawsuit filed by regulators. The crypto exchange last week agreed to pay nearly $4 billion and its founder Changpeng Zhao stepped down as CEO after pleading guilty to a crime related to its failure to prevent money laundering on the platform.

Ronaldo is one of the most recognized and wealthy athletes in the world. He captains the Portugal national team in his home country and has played for Spanish team Real Madrid, Italian club Juventus and Manchester United in England. He now plays for Saudi Arabian professional team Al Nassr.

Ronaldo continues to promote Binance on his official website and social media platforms. Recently, on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), Ronaldo reposted a Binance video and wrote that he was “cooking something” with the crypto exchange on Tuesday.

