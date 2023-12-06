Ron DeSantis-appointed board approves audit accusing Disney of self-dealing in Central Florida, cites activist stockholder on need for change

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board, the group that now oversees a large portion of Central Florida where Walt Disney World is located, spent nearly three hours criticizing the Bob Iger-led media giant, which its experts have criticized for decades. Called self-dealing. Audit. Not surprisingly, members voted to approve the report.

A lengthy report on Disney’s alleged misdeeds was published yesterday amid the ongoing lawsuit between the media giant and Ron DeSantis. Florida’s governor ended Disney’s control over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had given the company wide autonomy in the area for half a century. They changed the name and replaced the old board with a new one. This came shortly after former Disney CEO Bob Chapek criticized the DeSantis-backed legislation. Current chief Bob Iger described the move as retaliation, not business, and Disney is suing the governor for violating his right to free speech.

The new board is making every effort to discredit the Reedy Creek ruling by Disney, one of the state’s largest taxpayers and employers. Complaints included lack of housing and transportation in the district; That work was given to a “closed loop” of vendors and contractors; that the company did not pay impact fees (to minimize the impact of its expansion); And it offered Reedy Creek officials free passes and discounts, including payment of their property taxes.

Disney is by far the largest taxpayer in the district, but there are other businesses and residents as well. “Act of 1967 [establishing Reedy Creek] The meeting was “fundamentally flawed,” Donald Kochan of George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School said, citing a lack of “adequate safeguards” and a lack of “self-correction mechanisms.” .

Disney did not respond to the specific allegations, but called the report “an exercise in revisionist history,” reiterating its statement yesterday that “doesn’t change the fact that the CFTOD board deserves to punish Disney for exercising its constitutional right.” Was appointed by the Governor to make the speech.”

“While the Board seeks to undermine Disney’s ability to continue investing in the region, we are extremely proud of the impact we have had on Central Florida’s economy over the past half century.”

The Reedy Creek issue is a headache for Disney. There is a proxy fight with another activist investor, Nelson Peltz. Today, CFTOD board Chairman Martin Garcia attempted to reconcile the two, reading a letter from another Disney stockholder, Ancora Holdings, that has come out in support of Peltz’s bid for one or two seats on Disney’s board .

“A degree of shareholder-driven change is certainly warranted in Disney’s boardroom after an extended period of absentee governance,” Ancora’s letter said. “That is the bad governance that we were experiencing in this district. Disney controlled the old Reedy Creek board, and so there is a trickledown effect. As Disney shareholders currently recognize, there is a leadership problem, and it extends to the old board.

Blackwells Capital, another Disney stockholder, has called for an end to the “misguided and ego-driven campaign” to gain board representation from Peltz and his firm Trian Partners.

Source: deadline.com