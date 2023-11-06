Romanian National Bank preview: NBR to be on hold until spring

The latest inflation prints, supported by strong income growth and a new outlook for oil prices, continue to suggest that the process of deflation in Romania is not a given. Moreover, the inflationary impact of the fiscal package is still unclear. Prices may also get some support from the gradual push of government fiscal policy towards the deficit ceiling, which the European Commission will potentially agree on this year and next. Thus, these local drivers currently appear to be going along with the higher-long outlook.

On the other hand, at this stage, we think that a higher tax burden during this visible growth slowdown may be more detrimental to private investment than the deflation process. Furthermore, globally, the modest pressure on main market rates so far following the hiking cycle halts of both the Fed and the ECB is emphasizing the need for further tightening of local financial conditions to prevent hot money outflows .

In principle, the bank should remain cautious

In theory, this backdrop should mean that the Bank will remain cautious – leading to the likely scenario that the NBR would become the last CEE4 central bank to begin its rate cut cycle. A pre-requisite for the first cut could be for inflation to drop below the core rate, which is likely to happen by the end of 1Q24. However, excess liquidity in the interbank market is already producing the result of conventional policy easing through its pronounced impact on market rates. September’s 29 billion RON surplus, combined with the higher budget deficit target announced by the Ministry of Finance, may not make it possible for the foreseeable future to bring liquidity levels back closer to the historical average. Thus, it remains likely that any upward pressure on EUR/RON will be used as an opportunity to drain some excess liquidity from the local market, leading to stable FX rates and, by extension, a situation where The fight against inflation is not hindered by foreign currency depreciation.

In Romanian sovereign bonds (ROMGBs), the Ministry of Finance has secured approximately 95% of this year’s issuance since the beginning of the year and the supply continues at a steady pace; Despite the uncertain outcome of the state budget this year, the supply side appears to be under control. Thus frontloading ROMGBs should cover additional losses or frontloads in the next year. Our first calculations estimate a decline of approximately 20% in gross and net supply of ROMGB next year after this year’s all-time high. We are unlikely to see as strong a demand in 2024 as we saw this year when the foreign share increased to almost 60%.

The NBR remains the most hawkish central bank in the region, and with the recent derailment of the deflationary path, the bond upside appears unlikely. From a valuation perspective, ROMGBs still look attractive, which should maintain market interest.

