Romania faces crucial elections in 2024 – will the country bring the rising far right to power?

Romania’s far-right party Auer is rising in popularity and may join a government coalition after the country’s parliamentary elections next year.

Advertisement

Romania, which is a member of the European Union, will hold local, presidential, parliamentary and European elections next year – making 2024 a crucial time for the country and Europe as the far-right hopes to make gains.

“These elections are important for the political situation in Romania as well as the EU as a whole, where the far-right has grown in popularity in many member states, such as Sweden, Slovakia and now the Netherlands,” said Fernando Casal Bertoia, an associate professor at the University of Nottingham. in comparative politics, told Euronews.

Next year’s elections could set “a completely new direction for the country”, he said.

A recent poll by pollster INSCOP, released in early November, showed that the country’s ruling coalition government – ​​which includes the left-wing Social Democrats (PSD) and centre-right Liberals (PNL) – is falling short of a clear majority in parliamentary elections next year. Will go.

The coalition government has struggled to keep the country’s public finances under control this year – a situation that has paved the way for Romania’s far-right to gain ground.

According to the opinion poll – which was conducted by Romanian news website News.ro and conducted among 1,100 people between 23 October and 2 November – 29.5% of Romanians would vote for the Prime Minister. Marcel Ciolacuof the PSD and 18.4% for the Liberals in the parliamentary elections the following year.

According to the INSCOP survey, the ultra-nationalist opposition party Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, AUR – short for “gold” in Romanian – will get the support of 20.2% of voters – putting the party ahead of the Liberals.

What is AUR and what does it mean?

In December 2020, the little-known AUR, which was formed in the autumn of the previous year, rose from obscurity to take almost 9% of the total vote in Romania’s parliamentary elections. Since then, the party has been receiving increasingly greater support in recent opinion polls.

The party’s rise was in part due to the overwhelming support of the Romanian diaspora, which, according to Alina Mungiu-Pipidi, professor of comparative public policy at Luis Guido Carli University in Rome, “constitutes a large percentage of the lower Romanian diaspora.” Skilled, marginal people who really only work seasonally in Europe.”

“Because of some people’s anger, I called them the ‘lumpen-diaspora,’ which is Karl Marx’s interpretation of it,” Mungiu-Pippidi explained, referring to a term that he used to refer to as “the lumpen-diaspora.”

He said, “They needed a radical ‘F…U’ alternative to the existing political system and they found it in Auer.”

Mungiu-Pippidi said the pandemic had “tremendously helped” the AUR’s rise, in the same way it helped Alternative for Germany (AfD) expand its base. “They were an anti-vaccine party, and in Romania – with the collusion of the Orthodox Church – half the population did not get the vaccine. It was the main wind in their sails,” she added.

“Just like in the Netherlands, people are really unhappy with the way the country is being governed,” Claudio Tufis, associate professor of political science at the University of Bucharest, told Euronews, explaining the far-right party’s popularity. “

“There is not much representation in the Romanian political system, with almost the same coalition leading the country uninterrupted for almost 10 years. They’re looking for someone who speaks their language,” he said.

AUR proclaims to stand for “Family, Nation, Faith and Freedom”, but Mungiu-Pippidi told Euronews that it actually stands for “anti-science, Christian fundamentalism and sovereigntism”.

The party has also positioned itself as an anti-corruption party at a time when the country was facing significant corruption scandals – a move that has been adopted by other populist parties in Europe, such as Italy’s Five Star Movement.

Auer is also known for opposing gay marriage and has called for the unification of the Republic of Moldova with Romania. In 2018, AUR’s founder – former journalist Claudio Tarziu – called for a referendum attempting to ban gay marriage, which failed.

Could AUR be part of the new coalition government?

According to Cassel Bertoia, whether the AUR will one day form part of a coalition government with the PSD will depend on the outcome of the election. “The Liberals probably want to govern with the far-right party, but not under them – so if they have big support from Auer they can bring them in, but not the other way around. It’s hard to predict,” he added.

Advertisement

“But anything is possible,” he said. “We have seen a tendency to normalize the far right and the far left in Europe and the election in the Netherlands is a clear example of this.”

“I expected Auer to win a little more than in the previous round of elections,” Tufis said. He further added, “But they will probably be in a position that will not allow a coalition to be formed, with political parties arguing that Auer should be kept at a distance.”

“It’s probably more likely that the Social Democrats and Liberals will stick with the same coalition they’ve had for the last 10 years.”

With the level of support currently projected in surveys, the AUR could claim between 8 and 11 MEPs after the EU elections in June 2024. The party is then likely to form a coalition with Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, which AUR president George Simeone has called “a political one”. Model for us.”

Is the EU eyeing Romania?

Casal Bertoia believes the EU is keeping a close eye on what’s happening in Romania as well as other countries like Spain and the Netherlands, “and the big thing is that if these far-right The EU has mechanisms to intervene when parties threaten democracy or governance.” Of law.”

Advertisement

The problem, he added, is that “it has no way of stopping the rise of the far right.”

Tufis agrees and says that even if the AUR wins big in the European elections, “they will be controlled within the European Parliament.”

Mungiu-Pippidi thinks the EU has no reason to worry about the AUR. “Romania is well governed by a left-right coalition that is solidly supported by its extremely powerful secret services and military establishment,” he said.

“The Church may flirt with the AUR, but it has always stood with the establishment. Auer, like all the radicals before him, will be co-opted into government favors, although until then he may provide some colorful moments in the European Parliament,” he said.

Source