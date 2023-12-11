Image Source: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Despite being royally decimated during the pandemic, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) share price is on fire. Over the past 12 months, the engineering giant has seen its market capitalization increase by more than 200%. And since falling to its lowest point in October 2020, the stock is up a whopping 630%!

New CEO Tufan Erginbilgic seems to be taking the right steps to get the business back on track. But is this stellar performance just the tip of the iceberg? let’s take a closer look.

an unexpected comeback

The bulk of Rolls-Royce’s income came from the manufacturing and maintenance of large aircraft engines, with global travel restrictions in 2020 a major blow to this venture. And when this was combined with the huge pile of debt obligations, it seemed as if the company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

In an effort to save the business, Erginbilgic was brought in to overhaul operations and get things back on track. So far he seems to be doing just that. Underlying profits are now back in the black for the first time in years, with sales enjoying a recovery in the long-haul travel market.

Meanwhile, management has taken the next step in its turnaround strategy to further streamline and optimize the business. Sadly, this involves the loss of up to 2,500 jobs. However, the goal is to eliminate duplication and simplify procurement to further increase profit margins, while supporting the development of new technologies.

Needless to say, these are encouraging signs. And they are already starting to translate into solid financial results with huge improvements in free cash flow generation and debt elimination.

haven’t come out of the woods yet

As impressive as the comeback story has been so far, Rolls-Royce still has many challenges to overcome. The biggest one is easily its financial leverage. Disposals of non-core assets as well as improvement in cash flow generation have helped eliminate £2.3 billion of debt liabilities from its books. But there is still £5.6 billion left. And with total liabilities still being significantly higher than total assets, the firm is operating in negative equity territory.

In other words, solvency remains a significant issue. Management has introduced various hedges against its loan book to prevent interest rates from rising out of control. However, the firm still has £173m of interest expenses in the first six months of 2023 – the highest on record.

Needless to say, this is acting as quite a hindrance in growing margins in line with its industry peers. Nevertheless, investor confidence has improved significantly this year. And with the path to recovery now paved, the company looks to be on its way to returning to its preferred position as a healthier and more profitable enterprise.

Personally, I would like to see further improvement in this business’s balance sheet before adding it to my portfolio. But for more speculative investors, if the business continues to move in the right direction, buying shares today could be profitable in the long term, despite the risks. At least that’s what I think.

