Rolls-Royce shares look like a FTSE 100 bargain! But is there a sting in the tail?

Image Source: Getty Images

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares are set to skyrocket in 2023. Yet at current prices of 242p, they can still be considered a FTSE 100 deal.

Well, the engine builder’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.2x for the year isn’t that impressive. This is 12 times above the forward average for FTSE-quoted shares.

But on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) basis, Rolls shares look extremely cheap. The Probability reading of 0.1 sits well below the benchmark of 1, suggesting the company is grossly undervalued by the market.

surge in profits

PEG is a favorite metric among many investors because it considers projected earnings growth. And here, City analysts expect the bottom line to grow by an impressive 375% year-on-year in 2023.

This is not all. Earnings are expected to increase by about a quarter year on year over the next two years. Therefore, its PEG multiple remains under the value criteria of 1 (at 0.9 and 0.8 for 2024 and 2025, respectively).

Strong demand in its end markets, combined with solid results from its transformation strategy, is driving profits rapidly. Yet the company still has significant hurdles to overcome. So should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares for my portfolio?

case for

One reason I invest is that, despite the ongoing strain on consumer wallets and a faltering global economy, the aviation industry is in pretty good shape.

in recent times United Airlines, Ryanair And singapore aviation All have issued strong trading updates. This is important news for Rolls-Royce as its civil aerospace division is responsible for generating almost half of all revenues.

Meanwhile, the voices coming from the defense sector – another key sector for the London company – are also extremely encouraging. BAE Systems It announced in recent days that it has secured a further £10bn worth of orders from the 2023 halving onwards.

Finally, new Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgić committed to aggressive change and announced cuts of an additional 2,000 to 2,500 jobs in October. The previous streamlining has already boosted its balance sheet and given a big boost to cash flow.

case against

But as we head towards 2024, there are major risks to Rolls-Royce’s profits and its share price.

As I say, the civil aviation market remains largely solid. But there are a few chinks in the armor (e.g. Wizz AirThe cut in profit guidance that came out last week suggests that the situation may be changing. Continued stress in the global economy, as well as rising airline fuel costs, pose a major risk to a correction.

Rolls faces problems elsewhere too. Signs of stress have emerged in its power systems division, an area where orders fell 14% in the first half. Elsewhere, supply chain issues continue across the business, while cost inflation remains high.

Finally, the business still had a large net debt pile as of June (it stood at £2.8bn). And a large part of its borrowings will have to be repaid by the end of 2025.

Decision

While there are some things I like about Rolls-Royce, I also fear that a bubble has formed around the stock after the huge increase in its share price. Given the problems the company still has to deal with, I’d prefer to buy other cheap UK shares today.

Rolls-Royce shares look like post FTSE 100 bargain! But is there a sting in the tail? appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Royston Wild has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends BAE Systems. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com