Rolls-Royce owner Tufan Erginbilgic: Britain must win the nuclear race

Rolls-Royce bosses are expected to urge the government this week to throw its full weight behind pioneering British nuclear technology developed by the country’s leading engineering giant.

Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic is pushing for a whirlwind transformation of the company. He will unveil his blueprint on Tuesday to restore Rolls to its former glory.

The firm, which is synonymous with Britain’s manufacturing capability, suffered years of recession under previous owners and came close to bankruptcy during the pandemic.

‘Turbo-Tufan’ will highlight his company’s mini nuclear power plants – known as SMRs, standing for small modular reactors.

Erginbilgic is a big believer in the SMR project, which is based on technology developed for use in submarines over the past three decades.

Mini-reactors are greener, cheaper and faster to build than conventional power plants and can be installed over a much wider range of locations.

Rolls-Royce, which has benefited from nearly £200 million of government support for its work so far, is ahead of other companies in the UK and abroad. But Erginbilgic is understood to be concerned that competitors will move in if the government does not give its full support.

There are also fears that potential foreign buyers of the technology are hesitant due to the apparently indifferent attitude of the British government towards Rolls-Royce’s technology.

Rather than fully support Rolls, the government launched a competition to select the SMR provider, pitting the company against foreign rivals.

Last month, six companies were selected for the next phase of the competition, including a joint venture between France’s EDF and America’s GE and Japan’s Hitachi.

Erginbilgic is likely to argue that the process should be sped up. Former Rolls boss Sir John Rose, speaking in The Mail on Sunday in the summer, warned that ministers were risking a valuable stream of export income and the opportunity to create thousands of highly skilled jobs.

Rolls has said in the past that if it won the contract to supply SMRs to the UK, it could create 40,000 jobs and boost the economy by £50 billion by 2050, as well as helping the drive to net zero emissions. Could.

Rolls-Royce shares have been among the best performers on the stock market this year, rising 145 percent so far as Citi is buoyed by Erginbilgic’s enthusiasm. However, they are still 18 percent lower than five years ago.

At Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, when he meets the City’s top analysts, Erginbilgic will set out medium-term financial ambitions and also talk about his long-term strategy.

As well as wider plans to transform the business, he is keen to drive efficiency cost savings. Additionally, he is expected to outline his hopes for Rolls to return to the narrow-body jet market and build out the company’s defense arm.

They are also likely to shed light on the new Ultrafan aero engine, which is being developed by Rolls. It is 10 percent more efficient than its largest aero-engine, the Trent XWB, paving the way for its first net-zero flight by 2050.

