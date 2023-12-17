Rolls-Royce is in talks to build mini nuclear weapons in Ukraine

DTEK boss Maxim Timchenko is looking to set up a partnership with Rolls Royce to convert the coal-fired station to nuclear power – Paul Grover

Rolls-Royce is in talks with Ukraine’s largest private power company to build a series of small nuclear power plants in the country, The Telegraph can reveal.

DTEK, which is part of billionaire businessman Rinat Akhmetov’s industrial group, has held preliminary discussions with Rolls about developing small modular reactors (SMRs) on sites currently served by coal power stations.

Company Chief Executive Maxim Timchenko said he expected nuclear power to form an important part of DTEK’s future portfolio as Ukraine rebuilds and his country transitions away from fossil fuels.

DTEK and ROLS are investigating whether eight existing coal power station sites, two of which are currently in Russian-occupied territory, could eventually be converted to domestic SMRs in the 2030s.

It comes as Ukraine struggles to deploy less centralized and more renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar farms in the face of a targeted bombing campaign by Russia to knock out grid infrastructure during the harsh winter months.

In May, DTEK began generating electricity from the Tyligulska wind farm, 60 miles from the war front line in southern Ukraine, which had been assembled in just nine months during the war. This month it announced plans to quadruple the site’s capacity.

Mr. Timchenko said renewable energy is important to boost security because individual wind turbines make more difficult missile targets than large coal power plants. However, he said a large portion of the electricity would also need to come from less intermittent sources such as nuclear.

In an interview, he told The Telegraph: “We are trying to find a way to install these SMRs.

“On our part, we have quite a large capacity of coal-fired power stations and we are in discussions with Rolls-Royce SMR to convert it.” [them],

Ukraine is already one of the world’s largest users of nuclear power, with the state owning four plants that produced more than half the country’s electricity before Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s military to invade.

One of the sites, the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, is located in now-occupied territory and has become a flashpoint, with Ukraine and Russia each accusing the other of reckless shelling that risks causing a nuclear disaster.

The SMR being developed by Rolls is a new and commercially unproven technology that the company does not expect to deploy until 2030 at the earliest, with the first expected to be manufactured in the UK.

DTEK is trying to establish a partnership with Rolls so that part of the supply chain can eventually be located in Ukraine, where there is significant nuclear engineering expertise.

Rolls-Royce SMR confirmed that the two companies are in talks, adding: “The details of these discussions are commercially confidential.”

DTEK is also understood to be in talks with other companies to develop SMRs.

The company provides one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity, mainly through coal plants, but its infrastructure has come under heavy fire from Russian forces since the conflict began in February 2022.

Talks with Rolls, which emerged as bidders in the UK competition to fund SMR designs, revealed that the next phase was being pushed back.

Six companies, including Rolls, are in the race to build government-funded SMR projects. They were hoping to submit a formal tender this month but have now been told the process will begin in January.

One bidder said he suspected the “Rwanda fight” had stalled significant industry deals.

Insiders tracking the bids say winners will be announced in the second half of next year.

A spokesperson for Great British Nuclear said: “The next phase of the competition will begin as soon as possible and we look forward to receiving vendor bids.”

Rolls Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic met Czech ministers last week to begin talks for the SMR deal as the company struggles to secure firm orders.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com