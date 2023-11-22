Roll your eyes, but Black Friday's still got it. so what to see here

A shopper pushes two carts during last year’s Black Friday sale at the Best Buy store in Overland Park, Kan.



Charlie Riedel/AP

Is Black Friday dead? Despite this annual speculation, the Friday that historically marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season remains, in fact, the busiest day for American stores.

Yes, most American shoppers say Black Friday is overhyped. But according to a survey by accounting and consulting firm PwC, about 1 in 5 Americans still plan to do “the majority of their shopping” on Black Friday.

This year, it won’t be the best deals nor the worst deals — but the holiday season is expected to set another shopping record. The National Retail Federation estimates 182 million people plan to shop during the long weekend, the most since the group began tracking in 2017.

Deal-hunting millennials are fanning some of the Black Friday flame.

People It is expected that those in their late 20s to early 40s will account for over 40% of spending between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. And in analog time, half of these shoppers actually said they planned to chase down doorbusters, with the Deloitte survey reporting that they were considering a shopping trip between midnight and 7 a.m.

Holiday budget of almost $900 – a bill to tackle next year

Shoppers are expected to spend slightly more — an average of $875 — on holiday goods than last year. People say they plan to allocate a slightly higher amount for gifts this year, and about the same amount for decorations, candy and snacks.

The National Retail Federation estimates overall spending will increase between 3% and 4% this holiday season. It’s a recession after the pandemic surge, but consistent with the past decade. And the total amount is on track to top $957 billion, which would set a record.

How can we afford all this?

Americans’ credit card balances recently surged to a record $1.08 trillion, up nearly 5%. And more cardholders are falling behind on their credit card bills, especially those over the age of 30. Katie Thomas of the Kearney Consumer Institute called it “the biggest risk” to the holiday season.

“But I think this is going to be the problem of the new year,” says Thomas, who leads a think tank at a consulting firm. “People are going to spend over the holiday season and then they’re going to have to figure it out in 2024.”

Gift card for you, a self-gift for me

In surveys, people say they are prioritizing gifts for their closest relatives and themselves, making self-gifting a big topic this year. A record 28% of shoppers plan to buy makeup, beauty and other personal care items, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

And if you ask people what they really want to receive as holiday gifts? The answer, forever and ever, is gift cards.

According to the National Retail Federation, clothing is expected to remain the best-selling category during the Black Friday weekend, followed by gift cards and toys. The survey of retailers said the most popular choices included Lego bricks, Hot Wheels and Cars, Barbie and other dolls.

Adobe Analytics, which tracks online prices, estimates sales on TVs on Friday, computers on Saturday, toys and clothing on Sunday, electronics and furniture on Monday, appliances on Tuesday and sporting goods next Wednesday. But you can get the best discount.

bad news/good news economy

Americans enter the holiday shopping season focused on shopping and discounts. Families have resumed student loan payments, child care subsidies have decreased, and people are paying more for food and rent than they did a year ago.

But unemployment has remained at or near historic lows for several months now. It was 3.9% in October. Salaries are increasing. And while prices remain high, inflation has declined dramatically. And so, retailers expect most of America’s shoppers to spend money for the holidays.

“Ultimately, people will still spend,” says Thomas. “People love to spend time on holidays [and] They know it’s the best price of the year.”

Source: www.npr.org