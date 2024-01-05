Roku expands its own-brand TV range with premium Mini-LED models

Roku surprised the AV world last year when it announced ahead of the 2023 CES that it was launching its own brand-name TVs for the first time, rather than continuing its previous strategy of licensing its smart platform to other TV brands. Is. It seems like the move into TVs has worked out well for it, though, as it’s just announced it’s going to be expanding the Roku TV range in the US with a new premium ‘Pro Series’ of 4K models.

Set to go on sale in the US in the spring, the Roku Pro series will be available in 55, 65 and 75-inch screen sizes, and features a simple but comprehensive streaming interface claimed by Roku to be “a stunning picture”. Has been described. , immersive audio and stunning design.”

Those ‘great picture’ claims are actually backed up by some unexpected high-end screen specs, including a mini-LED backlighting system, local dimming and a quantum dot color system. All of this is a far cry from the somewhat basic, obviously value-driven specifications of Roku’s previously announced TVs, which would potentially suddenly make Roku a serious brand that AV fans should consider alongside the Samsungs and LGs of the premium TV world. Would like.

Roku is adding a new premium Mini-LED series of TVs to its own brand range. Photo: Roku

Roku doesn’t go into much detail about the audio side of its new streaming-friendly Pro series, limiting itself to commenting that they’ll bring ‘advanced audio technology for immersive cinematic sound.’ There’s little more to be said about the claimed premium design of the Pro Series, however, referring to it as ‘sophisticated’, ‘polished’ and ‘modern’, and it comes with a built-in handle that rests flat against the wall. Is capable.

The Pro series, along with Roku’s previously released Select and Plus ranges, are set to benefit from the new Smart Picture system that will be rolled out via a firmware update in spring 2024. Apparently created by a dedicated Roku picture quality tuning team, the Smart Picture system uses a combination of data from content partners and AI/machine learning to identify what type of content you’re watching so that the screen automatically adjusts. Can customize the pictures accordingly.

Roku hasn’t released full pricing details for its new Pro Series TVs yet, but it does report that you’ll be able to get one for less than $1,500.

“The picture and audio quality, stunning design, unique features and ease of use of the Roku Pro Series bring the market leadership and innovation that Roku is known for to TVs made for streaming,” says Chris Larsen, vice president of Roku. Retail Strategy. “As we celebrate 10 years of the Roku TV program, we believe this new series of TVs will set a new standard for an innovative streaming experience.”

In another sign that Roku’s foray into own-brand TVs is going well, Roku added at the end of its information on the Pro series that it is in the process of expanding the retail availability of its Select and Plus series TVs – It didn’t say which new retailers are set to carry Roku TVs, however.

