Rohde acquires Mackie in a move that will benefit content creators

In a move that will be felt throughout the audio industry, Rode Microphones has announced the acquisition of Mackie, a renowned innovator in live sound solutions since 1989. This strategic partnership marks a new era for both brands, creating a stronger entity under the Friedman Group. , set to shape the future of professional audio.

The combined expertise of Rohde and Mackie opens up a comprehensive and unmatched portfolio of audio solutions. Rohde, synonymous with pristine audio capture through its industry leading microphones, is joined by Mackie, renowned for its robust mixers and powerful speakers. This convergence translates into an end-to-end ecosystem serving the diverse needs of audio professionals, from aspiring content creators to experienced live sound engineers.

“This acquisition represents a paradigm shift in the audio landscape,” says Peter Friedman AM, founder and chairman of Friedman Group. “Mackie’s legacy in live sound is unmatched, and their shared passion for innovation and customer focus aligns perfectly with Rode’s core values. By joining forces, we are not only expanding our reach but also a “Building leading audio powerhouses capable of delivering world-class products to the widest possible audiences, from intimate home studios to the grandest live stages.”

what to expect

In addition to the expanded product portfolio, the synergy between Roday and Mackie lies in their remarkable original stories. Both brands rose to prominence as leading champions of democratized audio. Rohde empowered creators with affordable, high-quality microphones, while Mackie revolutionized home recording with its iconic mixers and speakers. Today, they are leaders in their respective fields and have united to share a vision of making professional-grade audio accessible to all.

“I have great admiration for Roday and his journey,” says Mackie CEO Alex Nelson. “Their manufacturing capabilities and technical leadership are second to none. This makes them the ideal partner to drive Mackie forward as we embark on this exciting new chapter. We have an exciting product pipeline with major announcements ahead of NAMM 2024 The roadmap is there. This is an important moment for Mackie, and we’re thrilled to share this journey with the Road team.”

final thoughts

The merger of Rohde & Mackie is more than just a business transaction; It reflects Rohde’s commitment to pursuing audio excellence. Mackie shares Rohde’s passion for empowering creators and commitment to shaping the future of sound. Together, they are set to amplify sounds, ignite creativity, and bring audio magic to life like never before.

I can’t wait for 2024 to start and all the power this move will bring to content creators.

Source: www.laptopmag.com