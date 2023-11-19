Rogers, the union representing striking workers in Metro Vancouver, reaches tentative agreement

Rogers Communications Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing about 300 striking workers in Metro Vancouver after contract talks broke down and the company issued a lock-out notice earlier this month.

A statement from Rogers spokesman Cam Gordon said the company was pleased to reach a tentative agreement, and the goal “has always been to achieve a negotiated settlement that meets the needs of our employees and our customers.”

Representatives of United Steelworkers Local 1944 Unit 60 did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation of the tentative deal this weekend.

Rogers issued the lockout notice shortly after the union announced plans for a series of successive strikes among former Shaw technicians in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

At the time, the union said it issued a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting an offer from the company, which it called “a shameful attack on our members, their families and the communities Rogers serves.”

A statement from Rogers said it asked the union to provide clarity on planned work action, but “no further details were shared,” and the company responded by issuing lock-out notices and activating contingency plans. Described as a reluctant move. Make sure it can provide uninterrupted service to customers.

The company did not confirm any details or timing of the temporary deal.

The employees are former Shaw technicians who were brought on board by Rogers when the companies merged last spring. They support homes and businesses in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, BC with Internet, phone and television services.

The two sides had been negotiating since February as union members were working under the terms of their previous collective agreement which expired on March 23.

After starting a conciliation process with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, workers voted 99.6 percent in favor of the strike mandate in September.

The union said the recent job losses linked to the merger, which was intended to reduce overlap following its $26 billion acquisition of Rogers, call into question the company’s commitment to creating 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada over five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

