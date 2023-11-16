“They do this because I believe in human rights, and I speak openly about the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Hotels in Argentina and Uruguay have reportedly declined reservations for Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters after allegations of anti-Semitism were leveled against the British singer, who is known for his pro-Palestinian views.

Waters was scheduled to stop in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, ahead of shows on November 21–22 as part of her “This Is Not a Drill” tour. However, according to Argentine newspaper Pagina 12, the reservation failed with the hotels citing lack of availability.

Waters was quoted as saying by Pagina 12 on Wednesday (November 15) that hotels in Montevideo in neighboring Uruguay also refused to host him, but did not give any reason.

The singer said that as a result he is still in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he performed a few days ago.

“I had a dinner date on the 16th with Jose Mujica, the former President of Uruguay, who is a friend of mine. And I can’t go (…) because the Israeli lobby and whatever they call themselves have canceled me,” Waters told Pagina 12.

According to Pagina 12, Robbie Schindler, president of Uruguay’s Central Israeli Committee, sent a letter to the Sofitel Hotel urging it not to host Waters.

According to Page 12, Schindler said, “Waters takes advantage of his fame as an artist to lie and spread his hatred of Israel and all Jews.” “This man spreads hatred,” Schindler said.

Waters has been dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism for years investigated by german police For wearing a Nazi-style black trench coat with red armbands at his concerts in Germany earlier this year. Along with this, there has also been strong criticism from the American government. state Department Saying that Waters “has a long track record of using anti-Semitic rhetoric to denigrate Jewish people.”

While talking to Page 12, he vehemently denied this.

“They do this because I believe in human rights and I speak out openly about the genocide of the Palestinian people,” Waters said.

recent waters Angry fans during a show at the London Palladium and been there Strong criticism of him onlineIn the wake of the launch of a large-scale offensive by Hamas-led Palestinian terrorist groups against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, many have taken to attacking Palestine’s documented support of Waters.

In a recent interview with journalist Glenn Greenwald, Waters said that the surprise attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel was “blown out of proportion because of the Israelis’ fabrication of stories of beheadings of children.”

