Roger Ver, a prominent crypto entrepreneur, sued Matrixport for $8 million a year ago after being unable to withdraw funds from his account. After Ver’s disclosure, a year old case has come to the fore in public.

Ver, aka “Bitcoin Jesus,” revealed in a statement that he sued Smart Vega Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of Matrixport, in August 2022 after he was unable to withdraw funds from the company’s derivatives-focused platform bit.com.

The crypto entrepreneur alleged that his fund withdrawal request was blocked by Bitmain co-founder Jihan Wu. Ver said Wu did this because of his personal losses at Coinflex. In June 2022, Coinflex accused Roger Ver of non-payment of $47 million that was owed to the company.

“My funds were unavailable for withdrawal because Wu instructed the defendants not to release them to me,” Ver said in a court filing in September 2022. “Wu did this because he believed that I was but is owed to a third party. The amount is outstanding on him. His belief was both false and irrelevant.

In the filing, Ver also urged mandatory liquidation for Matrixport because the company was seizing funds for Jihan Wu’s personal reasons. They also included as evidence a Telegram chat where Wu said, “My position is very simple. I am Coinflex’s lender, and Coinflex is your lender. You send your USDC back to Coinflex to repay the loan there and Coinflex releases $5 million.[sic] USDC for me.”

However, a representative of Matrixport claimed a completely different view on the matter and said that Ver breached contractual obligations to bit.com which is subject to the penalty fee. Ver was free to withdraw the funds, but instead expressed concern over the penalties payable.

Both Roger Ver and Juhan Wu were pioneers in creating the Bitcoin hard-fork, Bitcoin Cash, in August 2017.

