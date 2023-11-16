A big name in the history of cinema is no longer with us…

Acclaimed illustrator Roger Castell, the creator of some of the most iconic posters in film history, has died at the age of 92.

He died in Worcester County, Massachusetts on Wednesday (November 15), according to a statement shared on his official website.

One of the artist’s most famous works is the poster of Steven Spielberg jawsWith its bullet-shaped Great White Shark.

Born on June 11, 1931, in White Plains, New York, Kastel studied at the Arts Students League in New York City, and became a freelance artist after a stint in the Navy during the Korean War.

He produced over 1,000 illustrations for various publishers and novels – John Steinbeck’s “East of Eden” and WG Wells’s “The Invisible Man” are two notable examples.

as well as prestigious jaws Posters, he created posters for other famous films – including doctor faustus, the great train robberyAnd the Empire Strikes Back,

Movie poster artist Drew Struzan paid tribute to Kastel on X, writing: “We lost another creative brother… Roger Kastel who gave us the iconic Jaws poster among other wonderful pieces of art.”

Kastel was a longtime member of the Society of Illustrators, and his work was recognized in the books “200 Years of American Illustration” and “The Illustrator in America: 1860-2000”.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Grace, his daughter Beth Krebs and her husband Michael, and his son Matthew Kastel and his wife Karen. Kastel was the grandfather of Jessica and Glenn Krebs and Luke and Grant Kastel, as well as his great-grandson Liam Kirk-Krebs.

In lieu of flowers, his family made donations to The Artists Fellowship, Inc. Donations have been requested from , a charitable organization that assists professional artists in times of emergency, disability or bereavement.

