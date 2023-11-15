Rodney Dangerfield's widow relists snazzy Art Deco home in LA at new low price

This property definitely deserves more respect! Nearly nine months after first hitting the market with an asking price of $18 million, Joan Dangerfield’s contemporary Art Deco residence in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles remains on the market without a buyer. But now it’s up for sale again, this time with refreshed interiors, updated listing photos, a new agent, and a significantly reduced asking price of $17 million.

The widow of famed comedian Rodney Dangerfield, who died of heart surgery complications in 2004, purchased the complex about 18 years ago for $6.25 million. he recently told wall street journal“I stepped 3 feet into the house and I knew this was the place for me… It blew me away.”

So why didn’t the property sell? Although it’s priced compared to other homes in the area, perhaps that’s because the full price offer he’s received so far has included complex contingencies. WSJ, such as requiring him to provide seller financing. “I thought it would sell out in a week, but it didn’t work out that way,” he said, adding, “It was a shock to see it just sitting in the market.”

The previous listing described the two-story structure as a “rare Art Deco contemporary house.”

Built in 2004 and designed by John Andrews Group Architects, the two-story white structure has four bedrooms and six bathrooms in approximately 5,400 square feet of living space, with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that take in jetliner views from Downtown L.A. Provides. Ocean and Catalina Island.

Occupying a corner parcel spanning over a quarter acre of land on the prestigious front line of LA’s Bird Streets enclave, safely hidden behind lush greenery, the residence is accessed via a gated driveway that leads to a spacious motorcourt. Is surrounded by. Two car garage. A striking Art Deco-inspired entrance then opens through a glass front door into a double-height lobby, which displays a circular skylight with a hanging chandelier and a curved iron staircase that leads to the primary living area. Goes till.

A central living room features a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, offering picturesque views.

From there, the fireside living room is equipped with retractable glass doors that open to the backyard, which features an infinity-edge pool and spa with a fire pit and a Dangerfield statue, as well as terrazzo ideal for al fresco -clad patio. to relax and be entertained; And other highlights include a formal dining room, as well as a sleekly designed gourmet kitchen equipped with top-tier stainless appliances, a center island and a breakfast nook bathed in natural sunlight.

The suite itself is a spacious primary bedroom suite, equipped with a fireplace, “boutique-worthy” closet and luxury bathroom equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and a large shower. It’s all down to: a luxurious movie theater and direct access to an attached garage.

This list is from AKG | Aaron Kirman is owned by Christie’s International Real Estate.

