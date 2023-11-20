RØDE’s Streamer X is the perfect video capture and audio interface for live streamers

The RøDE Streamer X is a video capture card and audio interface designed for live streamers. it , [+] Handle video up to 4K @ 30Hz and has inputs for XLR mics, headsets, and even wireless microphones. riding

Audio brand RøDE has been around for quite a few years. The Australian company has had a bumper year of product launches, including new wireless microphones, a compact version of the RøDECaster Pro, as well as a new generation of RøDE’s iconic NT1 condenser microphone with USB and XLR, as well as 32-bit float Also includes digital output.

Also announced earlier this year was the all-new Streamer

Streamer X is extremely compact and full of innovation. It enables streamers to capture HDMI video feeds from computers, DSLRs or gaming consoles at resolutions up to 4K with a refresh rate of 30Hz. There’s a pass-through HDMI port for sending video signals to an external monitor at 4K/60Hz.

RØDE's Streamer X is an incredibly compact piece of kit that blends video and audio feeds In one versatile tool.

Despite its small size and limited physical controls, the Streamer

Setting up Streamer X is easy. There are two USB-C ports for connecting two different computers or creating two audio channels from one computer. Single Neutrik Combo

As well as accepting a microphone in the XLR input, the Streamer On the back of the device there are two outputs for connecting headphones or a headset, like the RøDE NTH-100. The headphone input is standard 6.35mm, while the headset has a 3.5mm TRRS jack. The microphone input can also include a wireless connection with RØDE’s range of wireless microphones, such as the new Wireless Pro.

The RøDE Streamer Connection with Neutrik XLR/TRS combo input for microphone or instrument.

The gain level for the input to the Streamer X can be set using the Gain Encoder knob. Next to it is a volume encoder that can adjust the volume level of the headphones or headset. With a pair of headphones or a headset plugged into the back of the Streamer

Gain and Volume are two buttons below the rotary encoder that can instantly cut off the audio and video feeds if needed. I’m not sure why you might need them, but perhaps you can think of them as panic buttons if things go awry or you suffer a coughing fit.

The RØDE Streamer X has something called a Smart Pad. There are four arranged in 16 banks, offering a total of 64 different pads. Pads can be cycled through using the forward and backward cursor keys below the four pads. Each Smart Pad can hold one of the following: sound, effect, mixer or MIDI command.

The Streamer X is compact and sturdy. It has minimal physical controls but has a full range of Functions are unlocked using RØDE's Unify software.

You can store sound effects, music beds, jingles or any other audio on the Smart Pad, which can be triggered by pressing the pad. The sound can be played once or as a continuous loop, making it a useful feature for playing music beds.

Smart Pads can also store one of the many onboard sound effects available on the Streamer They can also capture APHEX processing built into the device such as noise gate, de-essing, compressor, etc.

Mixer actions can also be stored in a smart pad with effects like censored beep tones, fade in and fade out or a ducking function that boosts the mic level as you speak and reduces the buzz of another audio source. Is. Mixer Actions can also be used to control intelligent routing of inputs and outputs to suit your setup, including Mix Minus for online chat with a remote contributor.

There are two USB channels on the RØDE Streamer X and there is also a USB power socket if needed. The Streamer It has one HDMI 4K 30Hz input and one 4K 60Hz pass-through connection.

Finally, the fourth action that can be assigned to the Smart Pad is the MIDI trigger. A pad press will send a MIDI trigger to the host computer and can be set to control audio software. Smart Pads are very flexible and can be used to customize your live streaming setup.

Getting the most out of Streamer Unifi takes a little study, and the software is available for Windows and macOS. UniFi can also manage your recordings, which can be exported as audio files in WAV or MP3 formats.

UniFi can also add more audio sources, whether it’s a gaming console, music source or even sound from a web browser. It’s a little daunting at first, but I suggest you play with Streamer X and read the user guide to get a feel for what it’s capable of. UniFi is a powerful piece of software that massively expands the capabilities of the smaller Streamer It’s a bit like learning a new language. Practice Makes Perfect. Just experiment and you will soon understand what this incredible box of tips can do.

Streamer You can connect a DSLR Feed the signal through a camera and an XLR mic and software like Zoom or Skype.

As well as Unifi, the RøDE Streamer X can also be configured using the RøDE Central software. It’s not as comprehensive as UniFi, but it does most of the things you need, including loading sounds to the Smart Pad. You can also update the Streamer

Another exciting feature on the Streamer X is Presentation Mode. This feature enables the user to use the Smart Pad as a control button when using PowerPoint or Apple Keynote and presenting to an audience.

Despite its compact size, the RØDE Streamer The overall build quality and video and audio feed quality is impeccable.

The RøDE Streamer From pad to 64. Each Smart Pad can hold a sound, effect, mixer action or MIDI trigger.

Decision: The RøDE Streamer X is an incredibly versatile tool for controlling audio and video settings in real time. There are controls for microphone gain and headphone volume. The provision of 64 Smart Pads enables the user to program individual pads with sounds, effects, mixer actions and even MIDI triggers. Streamer Streamer It can also be used to make your PowerPoint presentation run more smoothly. The Streamer Live streamers and gamers will love this.

Pricing & Availability: The RØDE Streamer X is shipping now and is priced at $399. RØDE is giving away a free NTH-100M headset (valued at US$199) with any purchase of Streamer X between November 20th and November 30th.

more info: rode.com

