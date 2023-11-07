RØDE’s NT1 Signature Edition studio condenser mic is the best ever

The new RøDE NT1 Signature Series has all the improvements of the 5th generation NT1 but without the , [+] USB interface. It is completely XLR. riding

Following the launch of RøDE’s new 5th generation of the best-selling NT1 studio microphone, the Australian premium audio brand has unveiled its new NT1 Signature Series condenser microphones.

This edition of RØDE’s iconic studio condenser microphone is the latest model of a design that has sold over six million units since its launch three decades ago. During that time, the RØDE NT1 has established itself as a favorite of everyone from bedroom musicians to studio professionals.

Recently, RØDE launched the NT1 5th generation model, which features some major improvements to the microphone’s condenser capsule and adds a USB interface and an XLR connector. The USB circuitry included a 32-bit float digital output that enabled users to adjust the gain level after processing. The mic also had onboard DSP for shaping the sound with a veritable toolbox of digital processing effects.

RØDE's NT1 Signature Series has amazingly low self-noise and superior SPL limits.

This new Signature Series from RøDE NT1 has all the physical benefits of the NT1 5th generation but without the USB interface. The NT1 is a strictly analog mic with XLR and will be available in limited-edition colors including red, green, purple, pink and blue.

The NT1 Signature Series features the same warm and silky character that has defined NT1 for over 30 years. The capsule inside is RøDE’s HF6, a 1-inch capsule engineered to sub-micron tolerances to ensure consistency in its tone and frequency response. The capsule is also internally shock-mounted to reduce the effects of vibration.

I had a chance to try out the NT1 Signature Series and it definitely has the same rich and warm bass as the 5th generation models. Even when standing slightly back from the mic, there’s plenty of detail in the midrange in this side-address mode, while the top end has the same smooth response that seems particularly resistant to sibilance.

For the first time, the RøDE NT1 is available in a limited edition range of colors including black, red, green, purple, pink and blue.

The highlight of the new NT1 Signature Series is the wide range of applications it is suitable for. Not only is it great for podcasting, but it’s also an ideal general-purpose tool for recording acoustic guitar, percussion, electric guitar, and piano.

The cardioid polar pattern of the NT1 Signature Series is good at rejecting a lot of background noise. In this respect it is not as good as a dynamic mic, but it is better than many condensers. That said, there are benefits to using it in an acoustically treated space, as it can pick up on the noise and nuances of a room.

The new mic exhibits a smooth frequency response and is easy to operate. The advanced circuitry provides high SPL handling, making it a flexible studio performer. Its most striking feature is its low self-noise level at just 4dBA, making it the quietest studio condenser microphone in the world.

The RøDE NT1 Signature Series Condenser Microphone is a classy piece of kit and looks even more appealing in an array of vibrant colours.

Available in standard black, the NT1 Signature Series will also be available in a variety of colors including red, green, purple, pink and blue. This is the first time RØDE has offered the NT1 in a finish other than black. The colored versions will be available in limited quantities directly from RØDE.

I like RØDE products because the company takes the trouble to make the NT1 in its own manufacturing facilities in Sydney. We need to see more of this onshoring of manufacturing to ensure the survival of critical skills. RøDE is also offering an industry-leading 10-year warranty with the NT1 Signature Series and each microphone comes with a studio-grade shock mount, pop filter, and a premium-grade XLR cable.

Decision: While I like the idea of ​​the RøDE NT1 with its USB interface and 32-bit float output, I prefer to use a microphone with an interface like the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Gen 4 or even the RøDECaster Pro, where I can do processing or plug-in. I can add these. It’s a good idea to make an XLR-only version of the 5th generation NT1 for those who don’t want or need a USB interface. The result is an even better version of NT1 than previous generations. It’s also nice to see RØDE offering a few more colors. For a while, RøDE was in danger of falling into Henry Ford’s trap of offering “any color you like… as long as it’s black”. highly recommended.

Pricing & Availability: The RØDE NT1 Signature Series is available now and is priced at $159.

more info: www.rode.com

