Rodeo on the Rails: The bull that caused major delays for NJ Transit is named Ricardo after the officer who helped save him

Ricardo, the bull, escaped from a slaughterhouse and ended up on the Newark Penn Station tracks Thursday morning, blocking NJ Transit trains between Newark and Penn Station New York, before he was captured and sent to an animal sanctuary.

Skyland Animal Sanctuary named the bull Ricardo after one of the officers who helped get the bull to safety.

Ricardo’s report first came in around 10:30 a.m. The video shows the young Longhorn on the tracks of the Newark Pen – even climbing down the railing at one point – as stunned passengers watch from the platforms.

“I thought I’d seen everything, but this is new,” said one longtime NJ Transit passenger.

“Good morning, passengers,” a station announcer can be heard saying, “All trains are delayed due to blockage on the tracks.”

Rail delays reached 45 minutes at the height of the rodeo, but service was running on or near schedule by 12:30 p.m.

The wild incident even caught the attention of Governor Phil Murphy, who reposted the video wrote“I’ve always been optimistic about the future of Jersey, but this is just a step forward, guys.”

Authorities said the bull eventually walked away from the station and was found at about 10:45 a.m. behind a building near Newark Liberty International Airport — more than two miles away. He was confined to an enclosure at Frelinghuysen Avenue and Victoria Street, then tranquilized and loaded onto a livestock trailer as a news helicopter flew overhead.

Sources tell 1010 WINS that he escaped from a local slaughterhouse in Newark, but according to Newark officials, he will live out the rest of his life at a local animal sanctuary. Animal advocates navigating relocation.

Mike Stura, founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in rural Sussex County, wrote on Facebook that he was getting to the scene “well in advance.”

According to Newark Police, no injuries were reported.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.

Source: www.audacy.com