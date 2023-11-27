Rockwell Automation: Strong Market Position but Trades at a Fair Value (NYSE:ROK)

tianyu wu

Based on my current view and analysis of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), I recommend a Hold rating. Although the rapid growth expectations of the industrial automation market and government support for infrastructure development are set to drive its growth outlook, the lack of an attractive share price advantage leads me to remain on the sidelines for ROK. . I would continue to wait until its share price drops to a more attractive range or ROK’s growth outlook and EPS increases.

ROK is a provider of digital transformation and industrial automation solutions, and it sells its solutions in multiple locations around the world. Allen-Bradley, FactoryTalk and LifecycleIQ Services are some of the brands. Over the past 4 years, the Republic of Korea has been growing at a double-digit rate and accelerating. Opening up economies from lockdowns and border travel restrictions played a role in this increase. All the pent-up demand due to these restrictions led to increased manufacturing growth, increasing the demand for ROK’s automation solutions. However, the current macro-outlook is casting a shadow over its growth outlook. Even though revenues are increasing, operating expenses did not increase and remained stable at an average rate of 23% of revenues. This shows that its business model is OPEX requirement neutral. Thus, it can again increase the size of its business accordingly. Therefore, the shadow cast by the uncertain macro-outlook is not a major concern for me. Apart from these, it managed to reduce its long-term debt to 25.3% for the latest financial year from 32% in 2019.

ROK reported strong results in 4Q23 as its revenue increased by 17.7%. On a segment basis, software and controls saw growth of 23.4%, intelligent devices grew by 17.8%, and life cycle service grew by 10.2%. Improved growth and EBIT in smart devices, software and controls led to strong performance, which offset poor EBIT in lifecycle services. The backlog was reported at $4.1 billion. In terms of guidance, ROK has set an EPS estimate of $12 to $13.50 for FY24. Additionally, it guided organic sales growth from negative 2% to positive 4% and sector margin to 21.5%. Adjusted earnings per share for 4Q23 were $3.64.

High-quality automation technology plays a big role in the industrial manufacturing process. Industry automation technology aims to improve operational efficiency by accelerating production rates, ensuring efficient use of resources, shortening the supply chain and ensuring consistency in product quality. The industrial automation market is worth approximately $175 billion in the year 2020. It is estimated to expand at the rate of 9% annually till 2025. As the market leader in industrial automation, the Republic of Korea will benefit the most from this growing trend of industrial adoption. Automation.

Additionally, government support also exists to drive demand for infrastructure development. The public spending and tax incentives of the IIJA, IRA, and CHIPS Act are directed toward the creation of manufacturing facilities. Before these government initiatives, total manufacturing construction spending averaged ~$100 billion. By April 2023, its size had almost doubled. I believe this spending growth will stimulate demand for industrial manufacturing automation and propel the ROK as a global leader. This government-spending-induced demand is actually the object of support. Its objective is to boost the overall economy. As a global leader in industrial automation, I strongly believe that this expansion will advance ROK’s revenue growth outlook.

The ROK estimated that annual recurring revenue [ARR] There will be double-digit growth in the long term, rising from 8% of sales in FY2023 to over 9% in FY24. The addition of FactoryTalk Design Studio Copilot to MSFT further enhances ROK’s industrial software offering. With growing concerns about labor shortages and increasing population, the ROK also drew attention to the need for autonomous production logistics. Management also said that cyber security is still a major focus for Republic of Korea. Therefore, in an October 2023 press release, the ROK announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire Verve Industrial Protection. Verve is a cybersecurity software services company specializing specifically in industrial environments. With ROK being the market leader in industrial automation, I believe this acquisition will make ROK even stronger in the industrial automation sector.

I believe the ROK will grow at 4% in 2024 and 5% in 2025. This growth expectation is based on management guidance, and I’m using the high end of the range for both revenue and EPS growth guidance. Given its strong 4Q23 results with double-digit growth in all three segments, the importance of automation in the industrial manufacturing process, the expected rapid growth of the industrial automation market, and the US government’s support to drive infrastructure development, my believe that these factors are providing the required tailwind for the ROK to achieve its directed development. Furthermore, ROK’s expectation of double digit ARR further strengthened my confidence. The recent acquisition of Versus provides a compelling outlook.

Republic of Korea is currently trading at 20.65x Forward P/E. Its peers are trading at an average of 19.3x. They are in line in terms of margins. ROK’s EBITDA margin is 2% lower than the peer average. ROK’s EBIT margin is 1% higher than that of peers. Finally, Republic of Korea’s net margin is lower at 1%. Overall I would consider it a close fight. In terms of the 2-year growth outlook, the Republic of Korea’s 5% growth is in line with the average of peers. With this comparison, I’m assigning 19.3x to ROK, and my price target is in line with its current share price. Since ROK’s share price has already reached my target price, I recommend a Hold rating despite its strong trading.

Risks and final thoughts

One potential upside is stronger-than-expected growth in industrial output, which could boost ROK product demand. Another positive aspect is the stronger-than-expected improvement in customer capital spending due to the improved macro-outlook, which may benefit ROK’s business as it operates in the industrial automation market. The growth of the industrial sector is generally related to the strength of the economy.

ROK’s 4Q23 results highlight its strong market leadership in industrial automation, with strong revenue growth across all segments. This impressive performance, coupled with strategic initiatives such as the acquisition of Verve and collaboration with MSFT, truly establishes itself as a leader in this rapidly growing industrial automation market. Furthermore, supporting government initiatives support its growth trajectory by stimulating the overall demand for manufacturing automation.

