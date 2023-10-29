Using his mind’s eye, entertainment entrepreneur Ted Fass was so meticulous in staging headliner concerts and other events that many people did not realize he was blind.

That’s the way he liked it, family and friends said.

Family members said his blindness fueled his determination to succeed in the blind world, ranging from working as Ted’s Disco on Wheels in his early career to the startup of the Long Island Bombers, a team of blind baseball players. Was involved till. Before they became common in greeting cards, he inserted talking chips into party invitations in 1989, earning awards from the special events industry, he said. He gave names to pieces of concert equipment — such as Irwin for the sound case — so he could direct his staff exactly where to put what, he said.

“He was very, very creative because his disability forced him to think differently,” said Huntington’s daughter, Rachel Bettelian.

Rockville Center resident Ted Fass, head of Entertainment Unlimited, died on September 11 at the age of 71.

He was 11 when a tumor severed his optic nerve. His family said that his recovery and confidence were a testament to his parents, who researched what could be done for the blind and who allowed him to make his own decisions as a child.

Those who knew him said that Faas never wanted a guide dog and rarely used a cane, instead relying on friends and family as guides.

When he was preparing for college life in high school, a blind school refused to admit him or give him help because he did not want to accept its rules, such as using a cane and not asking for help, his said wife Gail Faas.

In fact his favorite song was “My Way”, with lyrics written by Paul Anka, whom Faiss met as a boy when the singer was performing at Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel, his wife said. The two remained in touch, he said, and decades later, Fais would produce some of the singer’s concerts.

Ted and Gail met as students at the University of Miami, and after marrying in 1975, they invested wedding funds in launching Ted’s Disco on Wheels. His family said that news and magazine coverage of blind DJs attracted an elite clientele and helped launch his service into a multimillion-dollar business.

He also started a helium balloon company, Party Particles, and Ted Faas Productions, with products in Cedarhurst stores and major supermarkets and party supply chains across the country that staged events.

His family said that when he acquired Entertainment Unlimited in 1997, he transformed the operation into a renowned talent booking business. He produced concerts for such notables as the Beach Boys, Blood Sweat & Tears and Michael Bolton and represented numerous musical tribute acts, the family said.

Those who knew him said he organized numerous charity events for cancer relief, children’s hospitals and the blind, joining a team of famous athletes and performers who headlined the events.

It was no surprise to his family that Fais’ favorite show was “Shark Tank.”

“Selling was his favorite thing,” his wife said. “He loved closing a deal. He loved coming up with something new and selling it.”

In 1997, he and Stephen Guerra, a blind athlete from Freeport, formed the Long Island Bombers to compete in the national beep baseball tournament, a return to a childhood love of a boy who once played for Rockville Center Little League.

Guerra, of Rochester, Minnesota, said the team opened up another world to Faas, showing him how other people without vision live. If a bomber had a problem, he said, he was generous with advice and creative solutions.

His friend said, “I think he has learned to see things much differently than before.”

As a player and the team’s executive director, Faas worked to build a lasting foundation for the team, Guerra said. He would often rally patrons for the Bombers over the phone, his friend said, and get admission to places like Yankee Stadium to show the team their games.

“Ted was tickled every day when he was doing something for the Bombers,” Guerra said.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Faiss is survived by daughter Alison Kappelner of Long Beach and sister Roberta Kauffman of Florida.

He was buried at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Flushing, Queens on September 13. Donations can be made to the Long Island Bombers and Prostate Cancer Foundation.

