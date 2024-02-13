Rockstar Indian fintech start-up faces serious crisis – BBC News

By Archana Shukla

bbc business correspondent

12 February 2024

A small grocery store in India’s financial capital Mumbai has started asking customers to pay in cash as a popular digital payment service it used till now faces uncertainty over its survival.

India’s central bank has asked Paytm, the company that has revolutionized digital payments in the country, to shut down all services offered by its banking division, also known as wallet services, due to “persistent non-compliance” with its regulations. Have asked to do. The division supports Swift payments through the Paytm app, which has more than 330 million users.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reportedly accused Paytm of financial crimes, including manipulation of customer information and money laundering.

It has asked the company to stop accepting deposits into people’s Paytm bank accounts or wallets from March 1, although customers will be allowed to continue making payments until the balance in their accounts is exhausted.

Meanwhile, Paytm has denied the allegations. “The Paytm app is fully operational and our services are unaffected,” the company said in a statement.

The app can continue to facilitate instant payments between non-Paytm Bank accounts as an intermediary but it cannot accept deposits directly.

This will have a serious impact on the wallet business of the company. Paytm Wallet is almost like a bank account in which people can receive deposits, hold money and make payments – all by scanning a QR code or using their mobile phone number as their identification. .

People can also transfer money from their wallet to their accounts in other banks and vice versa.

It’s no surprise that the regulatory action has come as a blow to thousands of small business owners who relied on the app for quick and easy transactions.

It has also left Paytm in a dire situation, as investors pulled out billions of rupees after the company’s shares started falling following the order.

Industry experts say the move could be a precursor to the payments bank losing its license in the next few weeks – further adding to investor jitters.

On Thursday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that Paytm has been given enough time to rectify the flaws.

“RBI’s action is always commensurate with the seriousness of the violation and in the interest of systemic stability and protection of consumer interests. Action is taken when regulated entities do not take effective steps,” Mr Das said.

A Paytm spokesperson told the BBC that the company is taking the RBI directive “very seriously”.

“We respect the RBI’s decision and are working diligently to address the concerns raised,” the spokesperson said.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once known as India’s youngest billionaire, is on the rise. He is motivating employees, calming investors and reassuring traders. Mr Sharma met RBI officials and reportedly also contacted the country’s Finance Minister for help.

This is not the first time that Paytm has had trouble with the banking regulator. Since 2018, the RBI has pulled up the firm at least four times over a series of lapses.

Financial expert Srinath Sridharan says that the concerns of the central bank are serious.

“The RBI has invoked the provisions of a law that gives the regulator the power to rule in the public interest. This reflects the seriousness of the situation. Paytm has lost the trust of the regulator,” he said.

Launched in 2010, Paytm gained popularity after India banned high denomination notes in 2016, a move that took cash out of circulation and boosted online transactions.

People started using the app for a variety of transactions, including buying household goods, paying tuk-tuk drivers, and even utility bills. Paytm saw a major investment by Japanese technology investor SoftBank and counted Warren Buffett and China’s Alibaba among its early investors.

Paytm Payments Bank – which is at the center of the current regulatory storm – got its banking license in 2017.

The bank can accept deposits up to 200,000 rupees ($2,411; £1,907) but it cannot lend money; It offers digital banking services, fixed deposits, and sells third-party insurance and loans.

The bank has 50 million accounts, including merchants who accept payments using the platform’s blue and white QR code stickers.

Mr Sharma has said his company is exploring third-party banks to provide back-end banking support to merchant accounts, whose transactions account for half of Paytm’s revenue.

But this would mean that the margin earned on deposits and transactions would have to be shared with the partner bank and would put further pressure on an already loss-making entity – Paytm has lost nearly 80% since its stock market listing two years ago. Lost market value.

Additionally, the Company may currently face challenges in finding a banking partner due to regulatory constraints.

Paytm has been trying to reassure merchants through calls and messages, but analysts say severe restrictions and uncertainty are likely to impact the company’s customer retention.

Merchants have started switching from Paytm to other payment options. Banks, including government-run State Bank of India (SBI), have already offered to help merchants make the transition with new QR codes and point-of-sale machines.

The Paytm app has seen a 20% drop in downloads since the RBI decision, while downloads of rival apps like Google Pay and PhonePe have seen a 50% surge, according to data from Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, Reuters The news agency reported.

Experts say that the big battle will be fought on reputation.

Experts say the ongoing crisis at the company has raised questions over the efficiency of the company’s managing board, which includes finance veterans and former RBI officials, and the banking regulator may demand changes in the management structure of the board.

He has also expressed concern over the founder’s controlling interest in both the parent entity – One97 Communications, which has a digital payments business – and the payments bank, saying the two are not working at arm’s length.

It has also created a stir among the country’s fintech and start-up firms – a group of founders have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Mr Das, urging them to roll back the restrictions on Paytm, and calling it a fintech. Said to be harmful to the ecosystem.

But Mr Das clarified that the entire system need not be worried as the matter pertains to a “specific institution”.

