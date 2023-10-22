Rockford City Market’s Kids Market highlights young entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) – Rockford City Market hosted its first Kids Market on Saturday, giving kids a chance to turn their ideas and passions into profit.

12-year-old Chase Lemke is a young entrepreneur taking advantage of the town’s market event. Lemke has been sewing for two years and got the inspiration to create her product from her mother.

“I make tissue holders for your car, because the cardboard ones always get broken and thrown around,” Lemke said. “These are made of fabric, so they won’t get damaged or anything, and you can always throw them in the washing machine when you’re done.”

Lemke, who sells his products under the name “Chez Needle Man Sewing,” says he’s happy to see other young entrepreneurs like himself at the Kids Market event.

“It’s definitely good that they’re trying to get their name out there and hoping to expand their business around the world.”

The event featured over 20 different youth vendors who sold everything from crafts, key chains, clothing, crochet items, candles, bookmarks and jewelry – all handmade.

Another one of those young sellers is Chloe Edwards of Chloe Bracelet Shop. She says she hopes to bring a smile to everyone’s face through her custom bracelets.

“I like to create a group of bracelets for people who like different things and so that they can look different,” Edwards said.

For Yahtzee Paredes, her handmade soap business is the key to achieving her goal of being an entrepreneur.

“I’ve been waiting to do this for a long time,” the ‘Why So Soapy by Yahtzee’ owner said. “I’ve been preparing for this, I’m very excited and grateful to be here.”

“I want people to learn that nothing is impossible as long as you put enough time into it,” Lemke said. “You can achieve your dream if you really work hard for it.”

