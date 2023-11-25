RocketX launches its API in beta, allowing multichain crypto asset swaps for any dApp

[PRESS RELEASE – Kingstown, Saint Vincent & Grenadines, November 25th, 2023]

RocketX, the multichain CEX and DEX aggregator that seamlessly transfers digital assets across 100+ blockchains, announced the beta availability of its developer application programming interface (API), making it easy to launch multichain decentralized applications on any blockchain. Has gone.

Using the RocketX API, developers can integrate RocketX’s hybrid aggregator for crypto swaps into any type of DApp, including DeFi applications, NFT marketplaces, blockchain games, and more with just a few lines of code, but it Not limited to these. The RocketX API is an advanced discovery and routing algorithm for on-chain and self-custodial asset swaps across multiple chains, working by sourcing over $100 billion of liquidity from over 450 centralized and decentralized exchanges.

By aggregating liquidity in this way, DApps can offer their users the most competitive rates from within over 200 DeFi ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Cosmos, Polygon, Solana, and others. Users will also benefit from minimal fees, as the RocketX API’s algorithm also takes into account gas fees on all supported exchanges and bridges, all with response times of less than 1ms.

The launch of the RocketX API will enable NFT marketplaces, GambleFi, GameFi and AI applications to provide their users with convenient and decentralized access to the deepest liquidity in the market and facilitate self-custody order execution directly from within their dApps. This dApp offers users an instantaneous way to exchange over 20,000 tokens, without giving up control of their wallet or assets. Developers can integrate the RocketX API within their dApps with a few simple lines of code, with support for all major wallet types, asset pairs and networks. Partners will also earn a portion of the platform fee for each transaction when integrated with RocketX, thereby generating additional revenue for their dApp.

With its strong anti-money laundering (AML) protocols, supported by a risk mitigation system that utilizes on-chain analytics, it enables multi-chain asset swaps in a compliant manner. Suspicious transactions will be automatically stopped and users will be requested to verify their identity, ensuring that the dApp will remain fully compliant.

RocketX is on a mission to simplify the path to an inevitable multi-chain future by building interoperability between every DApp in the crypto industry’s leading decentralized network. By paving the way towards this multi-chain world, RocketX is playing a vital role in accelerating the adoption of DeFi and Web3 and taking the industry to orbit.

About RocketX

RocketX is the first “multi-chain” CEX and DEX aggregator that helps users swap any token on any chain with the best rates across 250+ exchanges.

We are on a mission to increase interoperability between blockchains and simplify multi-chain trading by enabling one-click cross-chain swaps and bridges of native assets across major networks through a single intuitive UI.

