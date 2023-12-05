Rocket Pharma seeks to revolutionize gene therapy for hereditary heart disease

Rocket researchers are exploring future gene therapy treatments for hereditary heart diseases at the company , [+] State-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility in Cranbury, NJ Rocket Pharma

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the world, killing more than 18 million people each year, with 700,000 deaths in the United States alone. Cardiovascular disorders can be inherited such as arrhythmias, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, and high blood cholesterol. However, as Dr. Gaurav Shah, CEO of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, says, “DNA is not your destiny.” As a company on a mission to transform the lives of millions of people suffering from rare genetic diseases, Rocket has quietly transformed itself into a leader in the world of gene therapy, most recently for gene therapy and genetic heart disease. A major milestone has been reached. Over the past eight years, Shah and Rocket’s President and COO, Kinnari Patel, renowned female leaders in science and drug development, and co-founder Jonathan Schwartz, MD, now chief gene therapy officer, have been at the forefront. To promote innovative gene therapy research for devastating and rare life-threatening disorders for which there is no cure.

Rocket’s innovative R&D approach has resulted in a pipeline of one-time, potentially curative genetic therapies aimed at improving the root cause of these complex and often fatal diseases, i.e. at the genetic level. The pipeline includes six gene therapy programs addressing cardiovascular and hematology-based diseases, each of which has demonstrated positive clinical and/or pre-clinical success. One of Rocket’s programs, RP-A501, is designed to treat patients with Danon disease, a devastating, equally fatal rare genetic heart disorder that causes the need for a heart transplant either in adolescence or Death occurs during early adulthood, with most male patients dying by age 20 and most females by age 40. Currently, there is no cure or approved treatment that can reverse its effects. The condition is caused by mutations in the LAMP2 gene and is estimated to affect 15,000 to 30,000 people in the US and Europe. The only available treatment option for Dannon patients is heart transplantation which is incredibly challenging due to limited donor supply and, when achieved, is associated with substantial complications and is not curative.

Maddie shares her journey living with arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy caused by a PKP2 gene mutation , [+] During Rocket’s annual Rare Disease Day celebration. Patient stories provide important insight into understanding the unmet needs of patients with this genetic heart condition as Rocket develops its gene therapy into clinical trials. Rocket Pharma

However, RP-A501 is a one-time, IV-based gene therapy that attempts to restore normal heart function and serve as a cure for patients with Danon’s disease. On top of that, it is the first investigational gene therapy for hereditary heart disease known to demonstrate positive results in human studies. Gene therapy involves a mixture of scientifically designed, non-replicating viral vectors that deliver a healthy copy of the therapeutic LAMP2 gene to affected cells in the heart. Rocket’s RP-A501 trial data showed RP-A501 to be safe in treated patients, and adult and pediatric patients demonstrated improvement or stabilization of their heart-related Danon symptoms, as well as improvements in the way patients function and feel. Also reported significant improvements.

Patel has seen firsthand the impact gene therapy has on patients in trials. “There was a kid there whose breathing was so bad he couldn’t even walk. This took away his childhood as he was repeatedly ostracized from society, given heavy medications and had to be hospitalized due to his inability to walk. Within six months of receiving the gene therapy he was able to walk for longer periods of time, allowing him to do normal activities for his age, such as going trick-or-treating and attending sleepover camps. It was remarkable to see these results in less than a year. Their case, along with similar cases, led to a strong collaborative partnership with the FDA’s CEBR (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) division in working toward getting RP-A501 on the regulatory path to approval. have helped.

Rocket officer and famous scientific collaborator with Dr. Morris Dannon, who discovered Dannon , [+] Disease. Rocket Pharma

In September of 2023, Rocket achieved a major milestone by announcing that it reached FDA alignment to initiate a pivotal Phase II study for RP-A501 for the treatment of Denon disease, leading to clinical ​​Became the first gene therapy for the heart to reach this final stage of testing. , The study involves 12 patients who will be evaluated over the course of 12 months. Provided that positive results continue in this late phase and Rocket proceeds as planned, it will become the first gene therapy to be submitted to the FDA for marketing approval for any cardiovascular condition. What excites Rocket so much is not only the potential to cure Dannon’s patients forever, but the potential of this work in Dannon and RP-A501 for cardiac gene therapy for a wide range of inherited heart diseases. It opens the door to development that impacts so many people. Patients, including those at risk for heart failure or stroke. It is already applying the learnings to two additional genetic heart diseases (PKP2-ACM and BAG3-DCM). The PKP2-ACM program is already in Phase 1 clinical study with BAG3-DCM in the pre-clinical phase.

Overall, these three gene therapy programs targeting the heart not only represent the three major forms of heart disease, but have the potential to impact more than 100,000 patients in the US and Europe. Overall, to date, Rocket has moved three of its gene therapy programs into pivotal phase two studies and one program is under review at the FDA for marketing approval. Many consider this a remarkable achievement in this field, taking only five years from human clinical studies to marketing application submission to the FDA in an industry known for extremely long development cycles. . But speed is just one part of Rocket’s mission, “It’s important for us and any biotech to move fast when patients are facing life and death, but to help change the trajectory of this inherited rare disease.” “It has become even more difficult for us to advance gene therapy for M.S.,” Dr. Shah shared. With progress at Danone and addressing genetic heart disease, Rocket’s vision for a gene therapy revolution comes before us.