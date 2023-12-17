Rocket Lab Stock Has Had a Great 2023: Should You Buy It During the Dip? , The Motley Fool

The Growth Stock Party is back in late 2023. space flight start-up rocket lab (RKLB -10.83% ) has joined with 20% of shares in the last month. It’s been a volatile year for the company, which is trying to build a vertically integrated rocket launching business to compete with private leader SpaceX in the fast-growing space economy. Rocket Lab shares were once up more than 100% year-to-date (YTD), and now they’re up 37% in 2023. But if we look at a multi-year timeline, the stock is down more than 75% all along. -At all-time highs, many investors are in danger.

Down 75% from all-time high, will 2024 finally be the year Rocket Lab stock turns a corner? Let’s see if now is the time to buy Rocket Lab while the stock is trading at a discounted price.

Is continuously expanding its space flight services

Rocket Lab has ambitious plans. It wants to become the backbone of the rapidly growing space economy, helping companies launch objects like satellites into orbit (and eventually the Moon and beyond). Some analysts expect the space economy to reach $1 trillion by 2030, providing a huge opportunity for Rocket Lab if it can achieve its product goals.

To start, Rocket Lab began launching a set of small rockets for customers, named Electron. The company is kicking off 50 launches for the product line, with a 300 kg payload that companies can purchase. Last quarter the company made $21.3 million in launch revenue with a 27% gross margin. As it aims to increase the launch frequency of the Electron rocket, we should see continued revenue and margin growth for this segment.

On top of launch vehicles, Rocket Lab has worked organically and through acquisitions to vertically integrate launch services for its customers. These include things like the Photon space capsule, radio systems and software for satellite customers. The Space Systems segment generated revenues of $46.3 million for Rocket Lab last quarter. As one of the few companies that continuously launches rockets into space, Rocket Lab has a competitive advantage over other space economy companies because it can bundle all of its services together.

The key will be the neutron rocket

Rocket Lab has steadily increased its revenue over the past 12 months, reaching $236 million. But the company is still small for the space economy business, and is posting $167 million in operating losses each year. The company needs to achieve a huge jump in revenue – and quickly – in order to break even.

Luckily, it may have a trick up its sleeve: the neutron rocket. This larger rocket, due in 2024, will see a 43-fold increase in payload compared to the Electron rocket, reaching 13,000 kg. Revenue per launch typically increases the more payload is on the vehicle, meaning Rocket Lab could see a double-digit increase in revenue per launch for the Neutron compared to the Electron.

Right now, Rocket Lab’s launch revenue is close to $100 million per year. If that doubles to 10x once the Neutron rocket is fully operational, investors could start to see the launch business reaching $1 billion within a few years. Of course, there is a risk that the Neutron rocket is pushed back or struggles to achieve a consistent launch (it has never been launched before). But you can’t deny that this new product from Rocket Lab has a lot of potential.

Don’t forget the Space Systems section too. More launch payloads means more revenue potential from other services Rocket Lab provides to customers. If things go right, Rocket Lab could become a billion-dollar revenue business in a few years.

But is the stock worth buying?

After December’s rally, Rocket Lab now trades at a market cap of $2.5 billion. It is difficult to value the business given all the uncertainties with the Neutron rocket. Yes, there are many possibilities here, but there are also many risks. Rocket Lab is burning a lot of cash right now, and only has $250 million left on the balance sheet.

If Rocket Lab continues launching Neutron rockets to commercial customers, this stock will likely be much higher in a few years. The business will likely sell billions and make profits. But it’s also likely that if the Neutron project encounters major obstacles, the business fails, or at least struggles mightily.

So what should an investor do? Fans of this business need not avoid the stock. You just need to make sure that you set your position size taking into account the large spectrum of possible outcomes. Make Rocket Lab a small enough position in your portfolio that you won’t beat yourself up if the stock goes to zero, but big enough that if it becomes a multi-bagger the gains are worthwhile.

Source: www.fool.com