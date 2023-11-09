Rocket Lab pushes to get launch business back on track, books 22 Electron missions next year

Rocket Lab is pushing to get its launch business back on track by year’s end, reporting third-quarter results Wednesday that showed continued strength in its space systems division.

Rocket Lab Chief Executive Officer Peter Beck speaks during the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, DC on September 14, 2022.

The company reported a net loss of $40.6 million, or 8 cents per share, slightly less than the expected loss of 9 cents per share, according to analysts polled by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv). Rocket Lab’s third-quarter net loss widened nearly 17% year over year.

Third-quarter revenue rose 7% year over year to $67.6 million, in line with Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

While Rocket Lab’s launch business saw revenue of $21.3 million in the third quarter, the mission failure in mid-September halted the company’s momentum. Rocket Lab hopes to resume Electron launches by Nov. 28, with missions from Japanese satellite imagery company iQPS.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a news release that the launch failure was caused by “highly complex circumstances”, but the company’s investigation identified an electrical problem in the rocket’s power supply system as the likely cause. The company is “taking corrective measures,” Beck said.

“We are focused on returning Electron to service this quarter,” Beck said in a statement. He said the company expects “to formally close our investigation in the coming weeks.”

The company has “fully” booked its schedule of Electron missions for next year, with 22 launches currently expected in 2024.

As has become typical, Rocket Lab’s Space Systems unit generated most of its revenue in the quarter with $46.3 million, up 17% year over year.

Its contract backlog increased 9% from the previous quarter, rising from $48.1 million to $582 million.

Beck highlighted that Rocket Lab is making progress in developing its next-generation Neutron vehicle, achieving recent milestones in both the rocket’s structure and engine.

For the fourth quarter, Rocket Lab expects revenue between $65 million and $69 million, with revenue from its launch business accounting for only $16.5 million. With its Electron launches expected to resume, Rocket Lab is projected to see revenue climb to between $95 million and $105 million in the first quarter of 2024.

