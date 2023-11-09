Rocket Lab CEO says launch contracts are "basically worthless" until rocket is perfected and flies TechCrunch

CEO Peter Beck told investors on Wednesday that Rocket Lab is waiting until Neutron is more technologically mature before signing launch contracts with customers.

The statements reveal how space company Neutron is thinking about bringing a next-generation launch vehicle to market — and what lessons it has learned from selling its first rocket, the Electron.

“Until a vehicle is proven and flying, any launch contract you can sign is basically worthless,” Beck said during the third-quarter earnings call. “We could go tomorrow and sign a launch contract with several customers, but it would be a few thousand dollars less and cancel at any time. But it doesn’t really mean anything.”

Rocket Lab had to offer “really low introductory pricing” with its Electron vehicle, when it was untested, before its first commercial flight in 2018.

“We kept some of that initial pricing going for years […] Over the years, we had some very bad missions,” Beck said. “I don’t want to go down that path again. […] I’d rather come to market with something that works, that commands a premium, then fill my manifest with a whole bunch of lower-priced launches.

His statements were in response to a question asked by Citi equity research analyst Jason Gursky, who asked about the demand outlook for Neutron and when the company expects to receive its first orders.

Beck said they will have the neutron “on pad” by the end of 2024 — a little more than a year away. In terms of demand, he said the potential customers with whom Rocket Lab is in talks do not want just one or two launches, but want a larger batch to launch their constellation. The risk of signing with these clients too early is that if their satellites are delayed, a massive commit manifest may not fly.

“It’s not a pleasant situation either.”

Source: techcrunch.com