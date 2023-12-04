Rockefeller Foundation supports early coal retirement using carbon credits at COP28

By David Stanway and Valerie Volcovici

DUBAI (Reuters) – A consortium led by the Rockefeller Foundation has launched a pilot initiative to use carbon credits to retire a coal power plant in the Philippines before the end of its natural life, it said in Dubai on Monday. Said during COP28 climate talks.

The UN talks, scheduled to take place until December 12, are the latest effort to find a way to rid the world of fossil fuels, but nations are divided over how to reduce emissions from the continued burning of coal, oil and gas. Should it be given priority or not? Its production should be stopped as soon as possible.

In the latest plan to be announced on the sidelines of the summit, the Coal to Clean Credit Initiative (CCCI), backed by Philippine energy company ACEN and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said it aims to use carbon credits to decommission South Luzon Thermal Is. Energy Corporation (SLTEC) plant will be commissioned by 2030, a decade earlier than its current retirement date.

“To retire coal plants, avoid those emissions, and create jobs, we need to create the right incentives for asset owners and communities and raise additional finance,” said Rajeev Shah, president of the foundation.

CCCI said its project was “the first of its kind”, in that it plans to use carbon credits to finance early completion.

On Sunday, the Asian Development Bank said it had reached a conditional agreement to shut down an Indonesian power plant nearly seven years earlier than planned as part of its Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM).

Vikram Vij, the former head of carbon finance at the World Bank who is involved in the scheme, said the CCCI would work with ETM-like schemes by using credits from CO2 reductions generated by early closures in the Philippines. ,

A draft methodology for verifying those credits has been submitted for public consultation.

Regulators are demanding tighter scrutiny of carbon credits, which many environmental groups have criticized for allowing the continued use of fossil fuels rather than cutting emissions.

“There should not be a bail-out for these businesses or for the banks that finance them,” said Gerry Arances, executive director of the Philippines’ Center for Energy, Ecology and Development.

Many COP28 delegates say part of the solution would be to establish a global carbon price, which business says would help provide certainty to the plan, but has proven elusive for years.

“Complete conversion to carbon flux would have to be paid for…it would entail a very high carbon price, which I don’t think anyone is willing to pay,” Vij said. “But doing this could help a lot. This would definitely get us started.”

The CCCI news complements the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), which US climate envoy John Kerry said on Sunday would be launched in April.

The ETA, designed by the Rockefeller Foundation and other groups, aims to accelerate the transition away from coal using money derived from high-quality carbon credits, and could generate more than $200 billion in transition finance by 2035. Their initial estimates.

