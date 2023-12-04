Roche Buys Carmot Therapeutics to Compete in Booming Market for Weight-Loss Drugs

Key Takeaways Roche Holding AG moved to enter the lucrative weigh-loss drug market by buying privately held Carmot Therapeutics Inc.

Roche is paying $2.7 billion for Carmot, and Carmot shareholders could get an additional $400 million if certain milestones are achieved.

Carmot has three weight-loss drugs currently being studied, including its lead asset aimed at helping those with or without diabetes to lose weight.

Roche Holding AG is the latest drug maker trying to take advantage of the booming demand for weight-loss drugs.

The Swiss-based pharmaceutical company announced it was buying privately held Carmot Therapeutics Inc. for an upfront payment of $2.7 billion in cash. Carmot shareholders could receive up to $400 million if certain milestones are reached.

Carmot is currently researching three potential weight-loss treatments. The lead asset, CT-388, is an injectable to treat those with or without diabetes that is heading for a Phase 2 study. A pill in Phase 1 is also for patients with or without diabetes. The third, an injectable in a Phase 2 study, would be for those with Type 1 diabetes.

Roche noted the existing clinical data for Carmot’s assets, especially CT-388, “suggests a best-in-class potential to achieve and maintain weight loss with differentiated efficacy.” CT-388 works in a similar way to Eli Lilly’s (LLY) weight-loss medicines Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said Carmot’s broad profile of drugs “offers different routes of administration and opportunities to develop combination therapies that treat obesity and potentially other indications.”

Roche said the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.