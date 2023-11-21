Rochdale thanks local business community for entrepreneur support program

Kim Edge, founder of Manchester Soap Company in Rochdale, shares her business journey at the ‘Launchpad into EnterprisingYou’ event at Fired Up co-working space in Rochdale.

The founder of Rochdale-based The Manchester Soap Company has shared his journey to starting the business.

Kim Edge started her company after struggling to find natural skin care products to help her son’s skin condition.

Kim was unhappy with the materials and the amount of plastic waste they produce. After doing a lot of research on natural alternatives, she started making soap just for family and friends.

She was made redundant from work in 2020 and used this as a catalyst to set up Manchester Soap Company and has been running the business ever since.

Last week he shared his journey with budding entrepreneurs at the GM (Greater Manchester) Business Growth Hub’s ‘Launchpad into EnterprisingYou’ at the Fired Up co-working space on Mackler Road, Rochdale.

She said: “Over the years, starting your own business can be a daunting experience.

“Thanks to the EnterprisingU program offered by GM Business Growth Hub, I am grateful that my business journey has never been solitary. It is always reassuring to have someone I know will be there for me whenever and wherever I need , I can contact him for advice and guidance. This.

“It is great to know that EnterprisingU has chosen to hold its first Launchpad in EnterprisingU event in Rochdale, as it is a thriving business community with an entrepreneurial spirit. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to share my experiences with fellow entrepreneurs, as part of a community.”

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll.com revealed that approximately 40% of adults desire to start their own business but lack the necessary knowledge and resources to do so.

During the Rochdale event, attendees highlighted their primary concern in terms of starting their own business, which was to understand the legalities involved in the process.

The event serves as a platform for those who are passionate about a new business idea or an emerging business idea to meet like-minded individuals, share experiences of their business journey and explore collaboration opportunities. Cultivating start-ups.

Caroline Jones, Senior Business Advisor at Start Up & Growth, said: “The impressive turnout at the event once again demonstrated Rochdale’s reputation for having a thriving business community and innovative mindset, and Kim’s story shared during the event helped inspire entrepreneurship. The sentiment is deeply reflected.” in the community.

“It was amazing to have such a great turnout for our first Launchpad Into Enterprising You event. I was glad to meet so many enthusiastic and passionate potential start-ups. With the encouraging results, we will be expanding these events across Greater Manchester, introducing our new fully funded support program for individuals with the drive and passion to turn their ideas into successful businesses.

EnterprisingU helps aspiring entrepreneurs in Greater Manchester with a business idea to easily transition to self-employment, start new ventures, or explore growth opportunities for their existing businesses.

Offering innovative workshops and expert advice on a mix of topics including personal skills, marketing and business/personal finance, the program is designed to help individuals start and grow their businesses, helping them achieve their objectives quickly. And to be able to get it accurately.

Yvonne Sampson, Head of Enterprise at the GM Business Growth Hub, said: “The Launchpad Into EnterprisingU program in Rochdale was a huge success and provided us with an excellent starting point to roll out the whole program across every part of Greater Manchester.

“For anyone looking to start a business in Greater Manchester, GM Business Growth Hub is committed to providing them with the right business support so they can turn their passion into a thriving business.”

EnterprisingYou will subsequently run Launchpad at EnterprisingYou events in Greater Manchester.

Source: www.rochdaleonline.co.uk