Robots shouldn’t scare you (for good reason)

on ThursdayWe discussed the wonder and terror that could – and has – come with artificial intelligence and robotics playing a more prominent role in society.

Of course, what we are seeing now is nothing new. Every revolutionary technology in history – including the steam engine, the car, the airplane, the train, electricity, the Internet – has the “power” to destroy society.

But he did not do so. Think about where we would be if we didn’t have a mini supercomputer at our fingertips to answer almost every imaginable question. Or a motorized transportation device that reduces the hours-long walk to the office to just 20-25 minutes.

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Because the truth is that whenever a revolutionary new technology is introduced to the public, the public gets nervous. People were worried that the speed of rail travel would wear down the human body. He was concerned that radio waves could cause cancer. He believed that mechanized weaving looms would cause mass unemployment.

And while AI and robotics may seem vastly different than innovations of the past, that’s not the case. To most people it feels different just because it’s happening Now,

But as we discussed on Thursday, an analysis of the potential positive outcomes for a new “roboticized” future shows just how good that future could be…

And there will certainly be profit opportunities – and lots of them – coming along.

What I mean is this…

what comes next

Research teams from ABB Robotics and the International Federation of Robotics have identified some more factors that could accelerate demand for robots.

A short list would include…

Let’s learn about each of them.

resuscitation

As I’ve mentioned before, onshoring has become the “new” thing in corporate America, as companies rush to deglobalize their supply chains and bring back as much of them as possible.

Previously, the only way to reduce production costs was to move production to lower-cost manufacturing locations such as Mexico and China. But robotics offers an exciting new possibility.

Some companies can “reset” production in a cost-effective manner due to the efficiencies produced by robotics.

The consequences for American jobs are positive, not negative. Companies may shut down production overseas and open facilities in the US, using a combination of robotic and human “labor”. In fact, foreign jobs return home to become new jobs for both humans and robots.

Restoration initiatives in the US created more than 350,000 jobs last year and will create more than 400,000 jobs this year.

Expressed another way, reshoring accounted for 7.6% of net US employment growth last year, and is on track to be 13% this year. In other words, this hidden source of employment is becoming increasingly influential in the American economy, and robotic Helping to power it.

The International Federation of Robotics cites semiconductor manufacturing as a prime example of this trend…

Moving microchip production back to the US and Europe is another repositioning trend. Since most industrial products nowadays require semiconductor chips to function, their supply close to the customer is important. Robots play an important role in chip manufacturing, as they meet extreme precision requirements. Specially designed robots automate silicon wafer manufacturing, handle cleaning and sanitization tasks or test integrated circuits.

artificial intelligence

No discussion of robotics would be complete without highlighting the impact of artificial intelligence.

Of course, not all robotic inventions use AI; Some are just fancy pre-programmed machines. But AI is playing an increasingly essential role in robotic applications.

Traditional automation performs specific tasks in a rigidly structured process. But AI holds huge potential for next-level robotics that can operate in variable and unpredictable manufacturing environments.

For example, AI will enable robots to deal with millions of different products that require different processes. AI will also enable robots to differentiate between objects or people they encounter and react accordingly.

As Mark Segura, President of ABB Robotics, explains…

As artificial intelligence in robotics continues to advance, the complexity and capacity concerns that previously prevented companies from investing in robotic automation are being addressed. As capabilities further develop, robots will appear in greater numbers and in applications outside traditional manufacturing and distribution environments such as electronics, health care, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and food service.

ease of use

As robotic systems become increasingly versatile and cost-efficient, demand for them will grow rapidly.

We have seen this film many times. In the 1960s, only large organizations like NASA could afford supercomputers. And only organizations like NASA had computer wizards who knew how to run them.

But today, 1.4 billion people have a NASA-sized supercomputer in their back pocket. It is called iPhone.

Today’s smart phones are virtually “pocket supercomputers” that are spectacularly more powerful than an IBM 360.,NASA used 75 mainframes to run the Apollo missions in the 1960s.

Since smart phones are very convenient and easy to use, their use skyrocketed around the world after the iPhone hit the market in 2006.

Ease of use is the key to adoption rate. This always accelerates the adoption rate.

AI, combined with autonomous technologies like connected digital networks, will make robots easier to operate, enabling them to perform more tasks in new industries.

For example, an industrial robot may be equipped with sensors and software that make it easy for customers to set up the robot themselves. Once robots start working, a combination of AI and computer vision can also increase their ease of use.

Again from ABB Robotics…

Autonomous technologies are making it easier to program robots… Advances in artificial intelligence are empowering autonomous understanding and positioning, which will expand the range of tasks that robots can perform. Additionally, the continued simplification of the software and controllers used to program robots will further reduce barriers to adoption by removing the need for specialist expertise…enabling smaller companies and start-ups to adopt automation.

Welcome to the golden age of robotics. You’ll be glad you’re here.

Respect,

Eric

More from InvestorPlace

The post Robots Shouldn’t Scare You (For Good Reason) appeared first on InvestorPlace.

Source