Robots can be your helpers, not your enemies, says CEO of robotics firm

Robots are objects of fascination and fear in our collective imagination. While the 5-year-old in us marvels at the thought of Transformers or C-3PO in real life, the adult side of us worries about how robots might impact human jobs – or even replace them. ​​That can also take their place.

Make no mistake about it — robots will take jobs, but not in the way you most fear, said Robert Plater, CEO of Boston Dynamics, at Yahoo Finance’s Investing Conference. Boston Dynamics, founded in 1992, is a leading robotics design and engineering company that counts META, Nestle Purina, Anheuser-Busch (BUD) and DHL Express among its customers. Plater said the company’s industrial robots will perform tasks that humans don’t want at all, or aren’t suitable for.

“The work that these robots are doing is so boring that people can’t master it,” he said. “Would you like a job where you walk around a factory with a clipboard, recording temperatures, pressures and gauges repeatedly, multiple times a day, every day?”

It’s a role that most people tend to avoid or may perform incorrectly out of boredom, making it an ideal job for robots, Plater said.

One of Boston Dynamics’ most famous robots, Spot, performs this and other tasks like it. The four-legged robot dog – renowned for the fluidity of its movements – is being deployed extensively in industrial contexts such as factory inspection at Nestlé Purina.

Other applications of the spot include situations that are dangerous or unsafe for humans.

“We’ve spotted it at the Fukushima nuclear power plants, and it’s also at Chernobyl,” Plater said. “For the police, if they have to serve a warrant on a murder suspect, you wouldn’t want the policeman to open the door. It’s a very dangerous environment. So, the first contact with a potential suspect is actually happening with the help of a robot.” It’s about being safe for people.”

Developing a robot is a long, expensive process – it took at least $100 million to create Spot. There is also a difference between a functional robot and a scalable use case. A robot can perform the task reliably, but it must meet a real need that motivates widespread adoption, such as cost or efficiency savings.

“We’re creating a new industry here, and you have to cross the gap with a high-value use case that is scalable and is going to pay off for the development of these machines,” Plater said.

So, if you’re waiting for that robot maid in your home, we’re still about 10 to 20 years away, Plater said. This is the major, unavoidable reality in the robotics business – you can’t build a spot the way you build a car. For the foreseeable future, this is a capital-intensive, time-intensive, and incredibly specialized process.

“You have to iterate on the hardware, there’s the software, and the first prototype won’t be reliable enough, so you won’t be able to deliver it,” Plater told Yahoo Finance. “There are some small companies out there that claim they’re going to launch a humanoid in two years, but I think they’re just blowing smoke.”

“I think he’s been watching a lot of science fiction movies, and I believe the fear mongering is a little excessive,” Plater said, referring to Musk’s doomsday prediction of robots taking over human jobs. But billionaires should be taken seriously, Plater said. They have the inherent advantage of having manufacturing power, software expertise, economies of scale, and the financial means to fund the efforts.

But Boston Dynamics is driving in a different direction than the famous carmaker. “On the other hand, he’s saying things that make no sense to me, like intentionally making robots slower and weaker for safety,” Plater said. “You want to build robots that are strong and powerful because that’s the only way they’ll be useful.”

Still, the AI ​​boom could propel the robotics industry forward. Boston Dynamics is currently working on integrating Spot with Open AI’s ChatGPT.

“AI is the brain, robots are the body, and together, I think we’re going to create an entirely new industry that’s going to fundamentally change business,” he said.

