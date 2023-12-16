Robotics Q&A with UC Berkeley's Ken Goldberg | techcrunch

For the next few weeks, TechCrunch’s Robotics newsletter will be running Q&As with some of the top minds in actuator robotics. Subscribe here for future updates.

Ken Goldberg is a professor and the William S. Smith Professor of Engineering at UC Berkeley. Floyd Jr., co-founder and chief scientist of robotics parcel sorting startup Ambidextrous, and a fellow at the IEEE.

What role will generic AI play in the future of robotics?

Although the commotion started a little earlier, 2023 will be remembered as the year when generative AI transformed robotics. Large language models like ChatGPT could allow robots and humans to communicate in natural language. Over time the words evolved to represent useful concepts from “chair” to “chocolate” to “charisma”. Robot scientists also discovered that large vision-language-action Models can be trained to facilitate the robot’s perception and control the movement of the robot’s arms and legs. Training requires large amounts of data so laboratories around the world are now collaborating to share data. The results are in and although there are still open questions about generalization, the impact will be profound.

Another exciting topic is “multi-modal models” in the two meanings of multi-modal:

Multi-modal combining different input modes, such as vision and language. This is now being extended to include touch and depth sensing and robotic actions.

Multi-modal in the sense of allowing different actions in response to the same input situation. This is surprisingly common in robotics; For example, there are many ways to hold an object. Standard deep models will “average out” these grip actions which can produce very poor grip. A very exciting way to preserve multi-modal actions is the diffusion policy, developed by Shuran Song, now at Stanford.

What are your thoughts on the humanoid form factor?

I’ve always been skeptical about humanoids and legged robots, as they can be overly sensational and inefficient, but after seeing the latest humanoids and quadrupeds from Boston Dynamics, Agility and Unity, I’m reconsidering. Tesla has the engineering skills to develop low-cost motor and gearing systems on a large scale. Legged robots have several advantages over wheeled robots in traversing stairs, debris, and carpeting in homes and factories. Bi-handed (two-armed) robots are necessary for many tasks, but I still believe that simple grippers will remain more reliable and cost-effective than five-finger robot hands.

After manufacturing and warehouses, what is the next major category for robotics?

After the recent union wage settlement, I think we will see far more robots in manufacturing and warehouses than we see today. Recent progress in self-driving taxis has been impressive, especially in San Francisco where driving conditions are more complex than in Phoenix. But I’m not sure they can be cost effective. For robot-assisted surgery, researchers are exploring “augmented dexterity” – where robots can enhance surgical skills by performing low-level sub-tasks such as placing stitches.

How far away are real general-purpose robots?

I don’t expect to see true AGI and general-purpose robots in the near future. Not a single roboticist I know is concerned about robots stealing jobs or becoming our overlords.

Will home robots (beyond vacuums) advance in the next decade?

I predict that within the next decade we will have affordable home robots that can pick up things like clothes, toys, and trash from the floor and place them in the appropriate bins. Like today’s vacuum cleaners, these robots will occasionally make mistakes, but the benefits for parents and seniors will outweigh the risks.

Which important robotics story/trend is not getting enough coverage?

Robot motion planning. This is one of the oldest topics in robotics – how to control motor joints to move a robotic device and avoid obstacles. Many people think that this problem has been solved, but it has not been so.

Robot “singularities” are a fundamental problem for all robot weapons; They are a far cry from Kurzweil’s hypothetical time when AI surpasses humans. Robot singularities are points in space where a robot stops unexpectedly and must be manually reset by a human operator. The eccentricities arise from the mathematics required to convert the desired straight-line motion of the gripper into the corresponding motion for each of the six robotic joint motors. At some point in space, this transformation becomes unstable (similar to the error of dividing by zero), and the robot needs to be reset.

For repetitive robot motions, singularities can be avoided by tedious manual fine-tuning of repetitive robot motions so that they are adjusted such that they never encounter singularities. Once such motions are determined, they are repeated over and over again. But for a growing generation of applications where robot activities are not repetitive, including palletizing, bin-picking, order fulfillment and package sorting, singularities are common. They are a well-known and fundamental problem because they disrupt robot operations at unpredictable times (often several times per hour). I co-founded a new startup, Jacobi Robotics, that implements efficient algorithms that are *guaranteed* to avoid singularities. This could significantly increase reliability and productivity for all robots.

Source: techcrunch.com