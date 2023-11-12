Robotics Q&A: CMU's Matthew Johnson-Roberson | techcrunch

Johnson-Roberson is one of those dual threats that offers insight from two different – ​​and important – perspectives. In addition to his long academic career, which most recently found him working as a professor at the University of Michigan College of Engineering, he also has a solid startup CV.

Johnson-Roberson also co-founded the robotic last-mile delivery startup Refraction AI and serves as co-founder and CTO.

What role will generic AI play in the future of robotics?

Generative AI, through its ability to generate innovative data and solutions, will significantly enhance the capabilities of robots. This may enable them to generalize better across a wider range of tasks, increase their adaptability to new environments, and improve their ability to learn and develop autonomously.

What are your thoughts on the humanoid form factor?

The humanoid form factor is indeed a complex engineering and design challenge. The desire to mimic human motion and interaction poses a high hurdle for actuators and control systems. It also presents unique challenges in terms of balance and coordination. Despite these challenges, the humanoid form has the potential to be extremely versatile and intuitively usable in a variety of social and practical contexts, mirroring natural human interfaces and interactions. But we’ll likely see other platforms succeed before these.

After manufacturing and warehouses, what is the next major category for robotics?

Beyond manufacturing and warehousing, the agricultural sector presents a huge opportunity for robotics to tackle the challenges of labor shortage, efficiency and sustainability. Transportation and last-mile delivery are other areas where robotics can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service levels. As technologies mature and regulatory frameworks evolve to support widespread deployment, the adoption of robotic solutions in these domains is likely to accelerate.

How far away are real general-purpose robots?

The advent of true general-purpose robots, capable of performing a wide variety of tasks in different environments, may still be a distant reality. This requires breakthroughs in many areas, including AI, machine learning, materials science and control systems. The journey towards achieving such versatility is a step-by-step process where robots will gradually evolve from task-specific to more multifunctional and eventually general purpose.

Will home robots (beyond vacuums) advance in the next decade?

The next decade may see the rise of home robots in specific areas such as elder care or home security. However, the vision of having a general-purpose home robot that can autonomously perform a variety of household tasks is probably far-fetched. The challenges are not just technical but also include aspects such as affordability, user acceptance and ethical considerations.

Which important robotics story/trend is not getting enough coverage?

Despite significant progress in some specific areas and successful robotic implementation in specific industries, these stories are often overshadowed by the allure of more futuristic or general-purpose robotic narratives. Incremental but impactful breakthroughs in areas such as agriculture, healthcare, or specialized industrial applications are more in the spotlight because they represent real, concrete advances in the field of robotics.

