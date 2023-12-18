Robotics company has revealed what it claims is the world's most powerful humanoid robot

Have you ever dreamed of having a robot companion that could walk, talk, and do anything you wanted? Well, you may be closer to that reality than you think. A Chinese robotics firm has created what is now being dubbed “the world’s most powerful general-purpose humanoid robot.”

What makes this robot so special?

The robot, named H1, is an amazing feat of engineering and innovation. The company behind H1 is Unity Robotics A leading developer of legged robots based in Hangzhou, China.

Unitri aims to make legged robots as common and affordable as smartphones and drones. The company has already made a name for itself with its Go2 quadruped robot, which can run, jump and climb stairs.

H1 robot by numbers

The H1 is a different animal altogether. It is a bipedal robot that stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. It features an advanced powertrain that delivers the highest levels of speed, power, maneuverability and flexibility.

It can run at a speed of about 3.4 miles per hour, similar to humans, and can withstand kicks and pushes without losing its balance.

It also has a 3D LiDAR sensor for vision and a depth camera, meaning it can accurately sense its surroundings and avoid obstacles.

What can’t this robot do?

The H1 is not just a prototype. It is a fully functional robot that can perform a variety of tasks, such as carrying objects, opening doors, and even dancing. It can also communicate with humans using speech and gestures.

The robot is designed to be adaptable and customizable with modular components that can be easily replaced or upgraded. The company is soon planning to add a hand to the robot, which will further increase its capabilities.

How much does the robot cost?

H1 is not cheap. It is a high quality product that costs around $150,000. This may seem like a lot, but it’s actually quite reasonable compared to other humanoid robots on the market, such as Boston Dynamics’ Atlas, which costs around $1 million. Unitri claims the H1 is the most cost-effective humanoid robot in the world, and aims to reduce the price in the future.

When can you get one of these robots?

The H1 is not available for purchase yet, but you can pre-order it on Unitree’s website. The company has not announced an official release date, but some rumors suggest that it could be as early as 2024. Unitri says it is working hard to improve the robot and prepare it for mass production.

Kurt’s highlights

H1 is a remarkable robot that demonstrates the incredible potential of legged robotics. It is not only a powerful machine but also a friendly and intelligent companion that can interact with humans and the environment. It’s a robot that can actually walk among us, and maybe even become one of us.

