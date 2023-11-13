Roborock Introduces All-New Dyed Air Wet-Dry Vacuum

Global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics boosts portfolio of one-stop wet-dry cleaning solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Roborock, maker of ultra-intelligent home robotics designed to make life simpler, launches Dyed Air, its latest handheld vacuum that tackles wet and dry messes simultaneously for a complete floor cleaning package. As the latest iteration of Roborock’s Dyed wet-dry vacuum series, Dyed Air Features the brand’s renowned innovations for powerful cleaning effectiveness and self-maintenance capability, providing customers with whole-home cleaning.

Roborock Dyed Air

Richard Chang, Founder and CEO of Roborock, says, “Wet-dry vacuums remain a relatively new product concept in the home cleaning category. We understand that customers are looking for new ways to streamline their cleaning routines to save time and effort. There is a dire need to find.” “With the ability to vacuum and mop at once, Dyed Air aims to deliver the core benefits of a simple yet powerful one-stop cleaning solution to the mass consumer. Roborock’s most innovative wet-dry cleaning technology at the mid-level Equipped with a price point that is in line with the market, Dyed Air serves as the perfect entry point for anyone looking to simplify cleaning.”

Features of Dyed Air:

The Dyad Air is now available for purchase in the United States on Amazon and the Roborock Official Store at an MSRP of $429.99, with a special launch sale price of $359.99 until November 19th.

Please visit https://us.roborock.com/ for more information.

About Roborock

Roborock is committed to innovation in the research, development and production of household cleaning devices, especially robotic, cordless and wet/dry vacuum cleaners. Every Roborock product is designed to solve real problems, so Roborock customers can live better lives. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 40 countries, including the US, Germany, France, and Spain. The company operates out of four locations with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Visit for more information https://us.roborock.com/.

