Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: People's Choice Title

Hello, Roblox enthusiasts! If you’re a fan of the platform, you’re probably aware of the excitement surrounding the annual Roblox Innovation Awards (RIAs), which celebrates creators and developers who bring incredible experiences to the metaverse. In 2023, the RIAs took an unexpected turn, and we’re here to fill you in on that and the titles nominated for the People’s Choice category.

On that note, let’s review the various categories introduced and nominated titles during the awards.

What is the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023?

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 is a Roblox event that was announced on March 14, 2023, during the 2023 Roblox Developers Conference (RDC). It was originally scheduled to take place on 9 September, the last day of the RDC. Nominations began on 17 May, with some new categories being added, such as best cooperation, Best New Video StarAnd Best Limited,

The process of submitting nominations closed on 31 May, while voting began on 26 July.

However, just before the awards were set to begin, Roblox halted the program due to a potential security threat. The community remained in suspense until an email on October 24 revealed that the awards would eventually resume on November 10, 2023.

Which titles are nominated for the People’s Choice category?

People’s Choice titles were nominated by gamers like you, who now have the chance to win an award in the same category at RIA 2023.

1) doors

If you’re into first-person horror games, Doors is a must-try. Your mission is to navigate through the levels by opening doors. Sounds simple, right? Well, some doors may lead you to an untimely death, while others will challenge your intelligence with riddles.

As you progress and struggle to survive, your score on the leaderboard increases. It’s a thrilling experience, and the thrill of survival keeps players coming back for more.

2) please donate

PLS DONATE lets you set up a stand to sell whatever you want. But that’s not the best part. You can also earn Robux by selling clothes, accessories or game passes even when you’re offline. Your items go on sale through your stand, and you will see the Robux coming in.

Keep in mind that the amount of Robux you get may not be higher due to taxes. Patience is important, as it may take up to a week to receive your earnings.

3) Catalog Avatar Maker

For all you fashion-forward gamers, this is a gift. Catalog Avatar Creator lets you try out tons of avatars and catalog items for free. The game serves as a trial room in the metaverse where you can essentially see what clothes or items you’ll get before spending Robux.

From accessories and hats to limited items and animation packs, you can mix and match them as you wish. With over nine million community-created costumes, there’s no shortage of styles to experiment with. You can also save your favorite avatars for easy access.

4) Blox Fruit

If you’re a One Piece fan, you’re in for a real treat. Blox Fruits takes inspiration from the popular anime series and immerses you in an action-packed world. You can choose to become a notorious pirate or a justice-seeking sailor and take part in this open-world adventure.

With over 6.38 billion visits, Blox Fruits is one of the standout titles in the metaverse. Like your favorite One Piece characters, defeat bosses at various locations to earn special rewards and in-game resources.

The road to the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 may have been a bumpy one, but the nominated People’s Choice titles showcase the creativity and ingenuity found within every Roblox developer. So, go ahead and try them. Who knows, you might find a new game to help you through those sleepless nights.

For more content like this, visit and bookmark our Roblox news page, and let us know in the comments below if any different games also deserve a spot on this list!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Dinesh Renthal

Source: www.sportskeeda.com