Roblox: How a student became a big name in virtual fashion

Muneeb’s creation has now been viewed over 1.6 billion times on Roblox

Visit your local high street, and you may find yourself wandering around a few shops in search of a new dress.

In the popular online game Roblox, you can do the same thing for your avatar by visiting the “Catalog Avatar Creator Experience” in-game shop.

It has been viewed over 1.6 billion times, making it one of the most popular online stores on Roblox.

But it wasn’t created by a major global tech company – instead, it was created by 19-year-old Birmingham student Muneeb.

“A lot of people don’t expect it because they don’t think a young university student can be a popular game developer at the same time,” Muneeb tells BBC Newsbeat.

Starting as an app they created just for a little fun in 2021, their app (known as an “experience” within Roblox) has quickly become a one-stop shop.

It essentially acts as a large digital department store for virtual fashion, where items can be purchased with real-world money.

Crafting your avatar is a big part of the Roblox platform, and some of the world’s biggest brands have embraced the potentially lucrative partnerships it could lead to.

Although Roblox is free to play, in-game purchases such as clothes and accessories are a source of revenue for its creators, and the number of daily players is estimated to exceed 70 million, which is a huge potential.

Given that Roblox attracts a younger audience, it has also been a source of criticism, especially when stories of children spending heavily online make headlines.

Roblox says it is doing more guardrails and age checking to prevent this from happening, while still promoting online shops.

Charging for in-game items could benefit creators like Muneeb, who can take a cut if their apps are successful.

better than gucci

And their app has certainly been a success.

This month, at the Roblox Innovation Awards, Muneeb’s experience won in the fashion category, beating off competition from huge global brands including Gucci and Karlie Kloss, which he calls “surreal.”

“I didn’t expect to win this award alone, but I’m so glad that people in the community really enjoyed my creation,” he says.

“You can go around and try different items from different stores, and you can mix and match any of these items to create the look of your dreams.”

Muneeb says his success has been astonishing, as his creation started as “a side project just for fun”.

“But when I got a few hundred players, I started adding more updates,” he says.

“Since then it has evolved along with the platform.”

The computer science student at the University of Birmingham believes his virtual wardrobe has now expanded to more than 10 million outfits.

Roblox says it’s becoming more popular among older gamers and it’s not just for kids

virtual fashion, real money

Paying for virtual fashion may seem strange, but James Kay, Roblox’s director of internal communications, says some people “don’t realize how much importance people place on their online identity”.

He compares crafting a character or avatar to “opening your wardrobe in the real world and picking out what you’re going to wear” for some players.

James says creators like Muneeb have been paid more than $2 billion since 2018.

But some people have complained in the past about being paid with the in-game currency Robux instead of cash, saying it encourages people to keep money on the platform.

Roblox says people are spending more on outfits for their in-game avatars

Like many other large online social platforms, Roblox relies on creators to create apps, games, and experiences that people want to use.

Concerns have been raised that Roblox’s reliance on children’s “creativity and labor” could result in exploitation.

“Our philosophy is about empowering our community to be creators,” says James.

“I think they do a better job than we ever would because they will think about things we haven’t even thought about.”

He adds: “I think it’s amazing that a university student from Birmingham can create something on his own that has been viewed by 1.6 billion people and we’re really proud that we have a community that can do that.” Could.”

Big brands are now approaching Muneeb for collaborations, raising his hopes that he can turn his online fashion experience into a full-time career after his studies.

“This is a completely new opportunity that I’m excited about,” says Muneeb.

Who would be your dream brand to work with?

“Probably Nike, because I’m a big fan. That would be amazing,” he says.

newsbeat logo

listen to newsbeat stay Weekdays at 12:45 and 17:45 – or listen back Here.

Source