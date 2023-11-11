Roblox CEO paves the way for cross-platform NFTs and futuristic virtual items

Roblox founder and CEO David Baszucki expects major brands and celebrities to play a leading role in realizing the vision of cross-platform NFTs. Speaking after the Q3 2023 earnings call, Baszucki expressed his aspiration for the seamless transfer of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital items across different platforms within the popular virtual universe game Roblox.

Emphasizing the importance of key influencers, he recently discussed their crucial role in driving the widespread adoption of NFTs and digital collectibles during a CNBC interview. Baszucki envisions a future where users can easily transfer their collections to platforms that are not naturally native to them.

As an example, Baszucki noted that celebrities such as Elton John could join Roblox by creating and selling exclusive collectibles such as a limited-edition cape, with the proceeds benefiting a charity. These collectibles can be transformed from the Roblox platform into NFTs, which will later be offered in other markets.

Highlighting the involvement of creators in the process, whether it be Elton John, Nike, or others producing digital items, Baszucki emphasized their important role and substantial control over the entire process. Despite Roblox reporting a Q3 loss in its latest earnings call, the company displayed a 20% year-over-year increase in booking estimates, attributed to increased in-game spending and an increase in the total number of users .

Baszucki’s increased interest in NFTs is in line with current market sentiment, with blockchain analytics company Nansen reporting an increase in NFT sales volume in November. Among NFT collectibles, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) claimed the highest trading volume over the past 30 days, totaling 35,226 ETH, equivalent to approximately $66.7 million. Data from NFTGO also indicated a 12% increase in NFT traders during that period.

Source: www.tronweekly.com